What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Nifty50 after opening lower extended losses as the day progressed after the rupee hit record low of 71.96 a dollar intraday. But as the rupee showed smart recovery from day's low, the index managed to trim losses in the last hour of trade to close above 11,450 levels on Wednesday.

The Nifty50 hold on to its crucial support placed at 11,400 levels and made a bearish candle which looked like a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on daily charts.

The Nifty50 opened at 11,514.85 and managed to hit an intraday high of 11,542.65 amid volatility in the initial few minutes of trade, followed by gradual fall which dragged the index below 11,400. The index hit an intraday low of 11,393.85 but started recouping some of the losses in last hour of trade and closed 43.30 points lower at 11,477. It recovered 83 points from day's low.

The short covering or value buying seen in the last hour of trade may continue in the coming session but that may not sustain for long as short term structure of the market is still weak, experts said.

India VIX fell by 1.03 percent to 13.64. Pause in the VIX after the sharp spurt of 10 percent indicates some consolidation could be seen with support zones.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,399.63, followed by 11,322.27. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,548.53 and 11,620.07.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,376.05, down 54.70 points on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,172.7, followed by 26,969.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,542.9, followed by 27,709.7.

Nasdaq falls as U.S. lawmakers grill Facebook, Twitter executives

The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, dented by technology stocks after Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc executives defended their companies before skeptical US lawmakers. Twitter shares dropped 6.1 percent. Facebook shares fell 2.3 percent, contributing heavily to both the Nasdaq’s and the S&P 500’s declines. The Dow, however, eked out a slight gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.51 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,974.99, the S&P 500 lost 8.12 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,888.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.07 points, or 1.19 percent, to 7,995.17.

Asian shares extend losses on trade, emerging market anxiety

Global equities remained under pressure with stocks in Asia down for the sixth straight day on Thursday amid fragile investor confidence in the wake of turmoil in emerging markets and anxiety about a major escalation in the US-China trade conflict.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.26 percent to hit its lowest since mid-August. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.58 percent while Australian shares fell 0.95 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 30.5 points or 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,534-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Not ready to make trade deal with China: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was not yet ready to come to an agreement over trade disputes with China but he said talks would continue. “We’ve done very well in negotiations with China but we’re not prepared to make the deal that they’d like to make,” Trump told reporters at the White House without elaborating on the details.

“We’ll continue to talk to China. I have great respect for (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping),” Trump said. “But right now we just can’t make that deal.”

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says two Koreas should further efforts for denuclearisation: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the two Koreas should further their efforts to realise the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, as he met with South Korean special envoys on Wednesday, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Kim added the two Koreas should keep advancing their joint ties that have neared a state of peace and reconciliation, and discussed with South Korean envoys the Pyongyang inter-Korean summit planned for September - coming to a satisfactory agreement, KCNA said without elaborating.

Rupee ends off record low at 71.75/$

After hitting fresh lows of 71.97 per US dollar, the Indian rupee on Wednesday, managed to recover over 20 paise to close at 71.75 per US dollar. The currency hit a fresh record low of 71.97 intraday on the back of a surge in crude oil prices along with sharp rise in the US dollar as well. The closing value of rupee is lower than the positive start it had to previous close. It opened higher by 18 paise at 71.40 per dollar.

Oil prices fall on emerging market woes, looming tariff deadline

Oil prices fell on Thursday as emerging market woes weighed on sentiment, while a deadline neared for a potential new round of US tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $68.47 per barrel at 0031 GMT, down 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.0 a barrel.

No need for knee-jerk reaction on rupee: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said there was no need for panic or knee-jerk reaction in view of the sharp depreciation in the rupee, since it was driven by global factors. “If you look at the current economic situation, no domestic reason can be attributed to it. The reasons are global. The upheaval will eventually settle down and the inherent strength of the economy will play an important role,” Jaitley said after a Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rupee on Wednesday plummeted against the US dollar on concerns of contagion from other emerging markets. During the day, it hit a fresh low of 71.97 against the dollar, but recovered mildly after the intervention of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Sebi to take holistic view on FPI matter; panel meets stakeholders

Amid concerns among some FPI groups, markets regulator Sebi Wednesday said it will review the proposed new norms for foreign investors and take a holistic view after taking into account views of all stakeholders, including the government.

The regulator has already constituted a working group headed by former RBI Deputy Governor H R Khan to look into the various issues raised by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including those about Know Your Client (KYC) requirements and disclosures about beneficial ownership.

In a statement, Sebi said that the working group has heard various stakeholders, held consultations and is in the process of giving its recommendations. The ministry of finance has also been consulted on this.

Angel Broking files Rs 600-crore IPO papers with Sebi

Angel Broking has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 300 crore, besides an offer of sale of the same size by promoters and other existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.

IFC will sell shares to the tune of Rs 120 crore in the offer for sale. Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and SBI Capital Markets will manage the company's IPO. The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

