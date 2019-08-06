What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market extended the sell-off seen last week, falling sharply across sectors (except IT) on August 5 after the Centre decided to revoke Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and due to aggravated trade war tensions dragged Chinese yuan to 11-year low against the US dollar.

The BSE Sensex slipped 418.38 points or 1.13 percent to 36,699.84 while the Nifty 50 fell 134.80 points or 1.23 percent to 10,862.60, forming a Hammer pattern on the daily charts.

The broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index falling 1.4 percent and Smallcap index declining 2 percent. All sectoral indices except IT ended in the red.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,798.2, followed by 10,733.8. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch for out are 10,911.4 and 10,960.2.

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,648.05, down by 556.90 points on August 5. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,402.87, followed by 27,157.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,879.97 and 28,111.83.

US Markets

Wall Street slumped on Monday and futures pointed to more losses to come after a fall in China’s yuan currency and US President Donald Trump’s vow to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods sparked an escalation of the US-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 767.27 points, or 2.9%, to 25,717.74, the S&P 500 lost 87.31 points, or 2.98%, to 2,844.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 278.03 points, or 3.47%, to 7,726.04.

Asian Markets

Global stocks extended their already substantial losses and the offshore yuan hit an all-time low on Tuesday after Washington designated Beijing a currency manipulator in a rapid escalation of the US-China trade war.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75% to its lowest since January. Japan's Nikkei shed 2.7%, Australian stocks fell 2.6% and South Korea's KOSPI slid 1.5%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.65 percent loss or 72 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,943-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil falls 3% as trade war concerns hit demand outlook

Global oil benchmark Brent futures fell more than 3% on Monday on global growth concerns after US President Donald Trump last week threatened China with more tariffs, which could limit crude demand from the world’s two biggest buyers.

Brent crude fell $2.08, or 3.36%, to settle at $59.81 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 97 cents, or 1.74%, to settle at $54.69 a barrel.

Rupee closes at 4-mth low of 70.73 on yuan shock

The rupee on August 5 crashed by 113 paise -- the biggest single-day drop in the past six years -- to close at a five-month low of 70.73 due to heavy capital outflows by investors anxious over the US-China trade tension, a sharp devaluation in yuan and uncertainty over Kashmir issue. This was the third straight session of fall for the rupee, during which it lost a massive 194 paise.

In a highly volatile trade, the rupee opened at 70.20 at the interbank forex market and touched a low of 70.74 and a high of 70.18 against the American currency. The currency finally settled at 70.73 against the US dollar -- a level not seen since March 1 --, down 113 paise or 1.62 percent over its previous closing price. This is the highest single-day fall for the rupee since August 2013.

RBI slaps fines on 11 banks for delay in reporting fraud

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has penalised 11 commercial banks including the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda for delay in reporting fraud in an account despite receiving regulatory instructions to do so.

PNB and Oriental Bank of Commerce, in an exchange filing on August 3, said the penalty was relating to the account of Kingfisher Airlines. Other banks that have to pay fines ranging from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore include Corporation Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India and UCO Bank.

RBI may go for 25 bps rate cut on August 7 : DBS

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut key policy rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday taking the benchmark repo rate to 5.50 percent, says a Development Bank of Singapore(DBS) report. According to DBS, monetary policy easing will have to continue with sub-target inflation on hand. Moreover, soft numbers (auto, cement sales, production, PMIs, construction sector) underscores weak economic activity.

"Consensus expects the Reserve Bank of India to lower its repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50 percent at its monetary policy meeting on August 7," DBS said in a research report.

Bankers agree to take steps to review lending rate transmission: FinMin

The finance ministry on August 5 said banks have agreed to take steps to review lending rates as they have not "commensurately" transmitted to borrowers benefits of reduction in the policy rate by the RBI. Since December 2018, monetary policy has been eased substantially by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with policy rates being cut by 75 basis points (bps) and policy outlook being changed to 'accommodative'.

"Banks need to commensurately transmit rate cut benefit in lending. In the meeting, banks agreed to take steps as per RBI guidelines to review their lending rates," said an official release.

The release was issued after a meeting between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and heads of public sector banks (PSBs) as well as private lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Citi Bank.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial IPO subscribed 6% on Day 1 of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) of microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial was subscribed 6 percent on the first day of bidding on Monday. The IPO to raise about Rs 1,200 crore, received bids for 5,71,285 shares as against the total issue size of 98,22,367 shares, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 19 percent. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 93,56,725 equity shares, including an anchor portion of 42,08,886 equity shares. Price range for the offer, which is scheduled to close on Wednesday, has been fixed at Rs 853-856 per share.

104 companies to report June quarter numbers today

As many as 104 companies will declare their results for the June quarter which include names like Aditya Birla Fashion, Arvind, BASF India, Central Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JSW Energy, Pidilite Industries, REC, Thomas Cook and Titan Company among others.