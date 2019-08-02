What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market started the month on a bearish note, as bears retained a tight control over Dalal Street throughout the session on August 1. The Nifty broke the psychological 11,000-mark to close at a fresh five-month low.

Selling across sectors, except Auto, dented sentiments after there was no indication from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about a further rate cuts later in the year.

The BSE Sensex declined by 462.80 points to 37,018.32 while the Nifty50 plunged 138 points to 10,980 and formed a bearish candle on daily charts.

The market breadth has remained in favour of bears as about two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices fell in line with benchmarks losing over a percent each.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,881.73, followed by 10,783.47. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch for out are 11,077.53 and 11,175.07.

The Nifty Bank closed at 28,367.25, down by 508.75 points on August 1. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,003.1, followed by 27,639.0. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,775.5, and 29,183.8.

US Markets

Wall Street fell again on Thursday, abruptly reversing early gains after U.S. President Donald Trump put concerns about the US-China trade war back in the spotlight, tweeting that he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.85 points, or 1.05%, to 26,583.42, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 0.90%, to 2,953.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.30 points, or 0.79%, to 8,111.12.

Asian Markets

Global stocks including the ones in Asia took another beating on Friday while investors piled on to safe-haven assets after US President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.51% to its lowest level since mid-June while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.91%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.46 percent loss or 50 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,966-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trump hits China with more tariffs, says Xi moving too slow on trade

US President Donald Trump said he plans to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1 and could raise tariffs further if China’s President Xi Jinping fails to move more quickly to strike a trade deal.

The announcement on Thursday extends Trump’s trade tariffs to nearly all China’s imports into the United States and marks an abrupt end to a temporary truce in a trade war that has disrupted global supply chains and roiled financial markets.

“I think President Xi ... wants to make a deal, but frankly, he’s not going fast enough,” Trump said.

Oil prices steady after Trump trade tariffs spark plunge

Oil prices rose around 1% on Friday, steadying after an overnight plunge following US President Donald Trump’s move to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports, intensifying a trade war that has hit global growth. Brent crude slumped more than 7% on Thursday, its steepest drop in more than three years. US crude fell nearly 8%, posting its worst day in more than four years.

The collapse ended a fragile rally built on steady drawdowns in US inventories, even as global demand looked shaky due to the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies. Brent was up 67 cents, or 1.1%, at $61.17 a barrel by 0049 GMT, while US crude was up 50 cents, or 0.9%, at $54.45 a barrel.

Rupee hits 5-week low of 69.06, drops 27 paise against US dollar

The Indian rupee on Thursday dropped by 27 paise to close at a near five-week low of 69.06 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the American currency and heavy selling in domestic equities. Forex traders said though the US Federal Reserve cut the benchmark lending rate on Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade, market participants reacted to Fed Chair Jerome Powell statement which dampened hopes of further rate cut.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency opened at 69.17 a dollar and touched a high of 69.01 and a low of 69.20 during the session. The domestic currency finally settled at 69.06 a dollar, down 27 paise over its previous close - its weakest level since June 27.

GST collections rise marginally to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in July

Gross GST collections stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore in July, marginally up from the previous month, official data showed on August 1. The July 2019 mop-up was, however, 5.8 percent higher than the Rs 96,483 crore collected in the same month last year.

Revenue collection from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had slipped below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in the current fiscal in June at Rs 99,939 crore. Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,912 crore, State GST Rs 25,008 crore, and Integrated GST Rs 50,612 crore (including Rs 24,246 crore collected on imports) during July this year, a statement said.

Economists pitch for aggressive rate cuts to revive growth

Economists pitched for the need to aggressively cut rates in order to boost a slowing economy. "We need big time rate cuts. I would vote for a 75 basis point rate cut," said economist Surjit Bhalla said at an event organized by industry body ASSOCHAM on monetary policy.

Bhalla also said that it's a reality that the Indian economy has slowed down. "Currently growing at 5.5 percent, but need more fiscal expansion," Bhalla said. He also said that since inflation is down, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government should use this opportunity.

Bharti Airtel posts Q1 loss of Rs 2,866 crore

Telecom major Bharti Airtel August 1 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,866 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 against profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. Revenue of the company was up marginally at Rs 20,737.9 crore versus Rs 20,602.2 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 24.8 percent to Rs 8,492.6 crore against Rs 6,806.4 crore. However, the margin expanded 700 bps to 41 percent from 33 percent.

84 companies to report June quarter numbers today

As many as 84 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended June which include names like Aditya Birla Capital, Andhra Bank, Bata India, BEML, Birla Corp, Equitas Holdings, Exide Industries, GATI, Godrej Agrovet, GSPL, HDFC Ltd, ITC, Nestle India, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and V-Mart among others.