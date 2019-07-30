What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market started the week on a negative note as benchmark indices ended lower on July 29 with Nifty falling below the crucial 11,200 level on the back of selling in auto, metal and infra stocks.

At close, the Sensex was down 196.42 points to close at 37,686.37, while Nifty fell 95.10 points to 11,189.20, forming a large bearish candle on the daily charts.

The relentless bearish sentiment indicated that the trend is still in favour of bears and the next crucial level to watch out for would be 11,100, experts said.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US Markets

US stocks stepped back from peak levels on Monday as investors took a breather as they anticipated a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week and looked for signs of progress from U.S.-China trade negotiations, currently under way in Shanghai.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.96 points, or 0.11%, to 27,221.41, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.16%, to 3,020.98, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.88 points, or 0.44%, to 8,293.33.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged up on Tuesday as equity investors prepared for an expected US interest rate cut this week while heightened concerns in currency markets about a no-deal Brexit sent the pound to a 28-month low.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.15%. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei added 0.7%. Australian stocks climbed as much as 0.7% to touch a record high, supported by buoyant mining shares and adding to the previous day's tech-driven gains.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.22 percent gain or 25 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,236-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices rise ahead of expected US interest rate cut

Oil prices extended overnight gains on Tuesday amid widespread expectations the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade this week.

Brent crude rose 30 cents, or 0.5%, to $64.01 a barrel by 0013 GMT, after gaining 0.4% the previous session. US crude was up 34 cents or 0.6%, at $57.21 a barrel, having risen 1.2% on Monday.

Rupee settles 14 paise up at 68.75 against US dollar

After opening on a weak note, the rupee recovered the lost ground and finally settled 14 paise higher at 68.75 against the US dollar on Monday amid easing crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency witnessed a heavy volatility. The local unit opened at 68.92 a dollar and touched a low of 68.95 and high of 68.73 during the day. The local unit finally closed at 68.75 against the American currency, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

LIC public listing back on govt agenda; may overtake RIL, TCS m-cap once listed: Report

State-owned behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) might be the government's radar for potential public listing, as it pushes for disinvestment in state-run firms and an asset monetisation programme this fiscal as per a report from The Indian Express.

The dilution is likely to happen with the sale of a small tranche through an IPO, followed by a further reduction in the government’s holdings. The first round of IPO will likely fetch a huge premium due to LIC's small equity base. The process is in the early stage, with discussions held within the government according to the sources the daily spoke to.

LIC is the largest financial institution in India could easily become the country’s top listed company if its shares get listed on the stock exchanges points the report. They will rank number one in market valuation, beating the current leaders such as Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

Japan factory output tumbles most in nearly 1-1/2-years as trade war bites

Japan’s factory output tumbled the most in nearly 1-1/2-years in June, data showed on Tuesday, adding to a slew of indicators suggesting slowing global growth and the bruising US-China trade war were taking a toll on the export-reliant economy.

The data comes hours before the conclusion of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting, where the board is expected to scrutinise the impact overseas risks could have on its view the economy will sustain a moderate recovery.

Industrial output sank 3.6% in June, government data showed, more than a median market forecast for a 2.0% drop. It was the worst slump since January 2018, and followed a 2.0% rise in the previous month.

Sebi working group suggests 'comply or explain' regime for proxy advisory firms

Suggesting a 'comply or explain' approach for proxy advisory firms, a Sebi-appointed working group has pitched for a regulatory framework wherein listed companies aggrieved by the view of such entities can approach the watchdog for redressal. Sebi has sought public comments on the recommendations made in the group's report till August 18.

"The proxy advisor should take appropriate steps to manage, mitigate and/ or disclose any potential conflicts of interest resulting from ancillary business activities. Creation of 'Chinese Walls' between proxy firms and their consultancy firms. There should be clear procedures to handle conflicts of interest," the report said.

While noting that no further mandatory regulation is required, the group has recommended amendment to regulations that would allow listed companies, aggrieved by a view of a proxy advisor, to approach Sebi for redressal of their grievances.

Affle India IPO subscribed 28% on first day of bidding

The initial public offer of mobile marketing firm Affle India was subscribed 28 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday. The IPO to raise Rs 459 crore, received bids for 9,42,260 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares as per the NSE data.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 27 percent, non institutional investors 5 percent and retail individual investors 67 percent. Affle India on Friday raised about Rs 206.55 crore from 15 anchor investors. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of 49,53,020 equity shares including anchor portion of 27,72,483 equity shares.

74 companies to declare June quarter numbers today

As many as 74 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended June later todat which include names like Axis Bank, Bank of India, Dish TV, Gujarat Gas, Hero MotoCorp, NMDC, PNB Housing, Repro India, Shoppers Stop, Tech Mahindra, United Bank of India and VIP Industries among others.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies