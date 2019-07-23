What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The bearish sentiment continued on Dalal Street with the Sensex falling more than 400 points intraday on July 22.

Benchmark indices closed at a two-month low. Sensex was down 305.88 points at 38,031.13 while the Nifty50 fell 73.10 points to 11,346.20 but held 200-day exponential moving average (11,297) and formed bearish candle on daily scale. If the index breaks 200-DEMA, then there could be more selling pressure, experts said.

The broader markets also witnessed selling pressure with the Nifty Midcap index falling 0.57 percent and Smallcap index declining 1.57 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,298.87, followed by 11,251.53. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch for out are 11,395.87 and 11,445.53.

The Nifty Bank closed at 29,284.95, down 485.40 points on July 22. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,107.6, followed by 28,930.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,548.7, followed by 29,812.5.

US Markets

The S&P 500 climbed towards a record high on Monday, supported by expectations of lower interest rates, while investors awaited quarterly

earnings from marquee companies Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07 percent to end at 27,172.04 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.28 percent to 2,985.02. The

Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 percent to 8,204.14.

Asian Markets

Expectations of policy easing by major central banks such as the Federal Reserve propped up global stocks on Tuesday, while the pound sagged as Britain braced for a new prime minister who could pave the way for a no-deal exit from the European Union.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.02%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25%. Australian stocks added 0.15% and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.2%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 18 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,356-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices ease as traders weigh Middle East tensions, demand

Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said it would act quickly if needed to keep the market supplied

amid tensions in the Middle East and traders eyed a weaker demand outlook.

Brent crude futures slipped 2 cents to $63.24 a barrel by 0121 GMT. The international benchmark rose more than 1% in the previous session,

following Iran’s seizure of a British tanker last week that stoked fears of supply disruptions from the energy-rich Gulf.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 6 cents, or 0.11% at $56.16 per barrel.

Rupee slips 12 paise to 68.92 vs USD

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise to close at 68.92 against the US dollar on July 22 tracking heavy losses in the domestic equity market and a spike in crude oil prices following Iran's seizure of a British tanker. Forex traders said a stronger US dollar against major currencies overseas also weighed on the rupee sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened lower at 68.95 per dollar, and further lost ground to touch the day's low of 69.06. The rupee finally settled at 68.92, down 12 paise over its previous close.

Investments via P-notes decline to Rs 81,913 cr in June

Investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the Indian capital market slipped to Rs 81,913 crore in June after posting growth for the previous four months. In the previous four months, cumulative investment of Rs 73,428 crore was made till the end of February, Rs 78,110 crore till March-end, Rs 81,220 crore till April-end and Rs 82,619 till May-end.

P-notes are issued by registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process. According to the latest data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the total value of P-note investments in the Indian markets -- equity, debt, and derivatives -- fell to Rs 81,913 crore till June-end.

NSE to remove 9 more stocks from F&O segment

The National Stock Exchange, on July 22, has decided to remove nine more stocks from the futures and options segment with effect from September 27. Arvind, Engineers India, Hindustan Zinc, MCX, Raymond, IDBI Bank etc are among the nine stocks that will be excluded from derivative segment.

"The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months July 2019, August 2019 and September 2019 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," the exchange said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit jumps 33% to Rs 1,360 cr

Kotak Mahindra Bank on July 22 said its standalone profit in the April-June period grew 32.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,360.2 crore. The growth was largely driven by lower provisions and higher net interest income.

The profit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at Rs 1,024.94 crore. Net interest income during Q1FY20 increased 22.8 percent to Rs Rs 4,159.1 crore with loan growth of 18 percent year-on-year.

Advances increased to Rs 2.08 lakh crore in the quarter ended June 2019, from Rs 1.76 lakh crore at the end of June 2018.

34 companies to report June quarter numbers today

As many as 34 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended June later today which include names like CRISIL, HDFC Life Insurance, HUL, L&T, M&M Financial Services, NIIT Tech and ZEE Entertainment among others.

Four stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For July 23, DHFL, Dish TV, IDBI Bank and and Reliance Infrastructure are under the F&O ban period. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

