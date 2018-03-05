What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty50 is expected to open lower on Monday weighed down by weak handover from Wall Street on Friday and a muted trend seen in other Asian markets.

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts on Thursday while on the weekly charts it formed a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of pattern which should weigh on markets in the coming week. The market remains shut on Friday on account of Holi.

A 'Shooting Star' pattern is formed when the index trades well above its opening level but witnesses selling pressure at higher levels as traders start booking profits. This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern.

The Nifty index continued its weakness for the third consecutive session and corrected towards 10450 zones. The index has been making lower high and lower lows from the last two trading sessions and sustained selling is seen at every small bounce back move.

Investors should remain cautious as a close below 10300 could signal that bears will take over control. However, if the index starts to trade higher, the next important levels to watch is 10,630, suggest experts.

The Nifty50 closed just above its 100-days moving average placed at 10,442 but below its 5-DEMA, 50-DEMA, and 13-DEMA. The trend for the coming week remain muted and as long as Nifty trades below 10,630 some more consolidation cannot be ruled out.

S&P500 posts weekly losses:

The S&P 500 ended another turbulent week on an upbeat note Friday, but major indexes posted their worst week of losses since early February as President Donald Trump’s threat to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminium rattled investors, said a Reuters report.

Trump on Thursday threatened a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminium without exemptions for any countries, igniting a selloff in a market already on edge over rising U.S. interest rates and bond yields, it said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.92 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,538.06, the S&P 500 gained 13.58 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,691.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 77.31 points, or 1.08 percent, to 7,257.87.

For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 2 percent, while the Dow was down 3 percent and the Nasdaq fell 1 percent. Wall Street had posted gains in the previous two weeks as it recovered from its steep early-February selloff.

Asian markets trade lower:

Asian markets edged lower and the euro slipped early on Monday. Meanwhile, Wall Street finished mostly higher in the last session as markets continued to focus on recently announced metals tariffs, said a Reuters report.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged down 0.56 percent in early trade amid the firmer yen, CNBC reported.

'Trade wars are good,' Trump says:

U.S. President Donald Trump struck a defiant tone on Friday, saying trade wars were good and easy to win, after his plan to put tariffs on steel and aluminium imports triggered threats of retaliation from trading partners and a slide in stock markets, said a Reuters report.

The European Union raised the possibility of taking countermeasures, France said the duties would be unacceptable, and China urged Trump to show restraint. Canada, the biggest supplier of steel and aluminium to the United States, said it would retaliate if hit by U.S. tariffs, it said.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 40 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,353.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

BJP has sounded the bugle for its 2019 campaign with Tripura win:

The index which could start flat on Monday but should pick up momentum after the historic win for the BJP in latest Assembly election polls held in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. But, the win is positive for D-Street and investors in the long term, suggest experts.

A stable government would result in faster execution of reforms and policies will be implemented on priority across India without much resistance. Steady reforms and political stability will boosts investments in the state and country by both foreign and domestic investors.

"The election results, particularly from Tripura, has come as a shot in the arm for the ruling party. But, this is likely to have an only marginal impact on Dalal Street on Monday," Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The market will discount economic news more than political news now. The election results in N East though sentiment positive will have only a marginal impact as the number of parliamentary seats is very limited. More significant will be the election outcome in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan that will set the trend for the general election in 2019,” he said.

Bad news for borrowers: SBI, PNB hike lending rates

The era of easy liquidity or getting a loan on lower interest rates seems over after two state-run lenders State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank raised their lending rates by up to 20 basis points.

This will increase the interest rates on existing as well as home, auto loans, and personal loans. SBI raised its one-year MCLR (marginal cost of fund-based lending rate) by 20 basis points (bps) to 8.15 percent, PNB increased its loan prices by 15 bps to 8.30 percent.

Plenty of cheer for automakers in the month of Feb:

Continuing the growth momentum, auto majors Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors today posted robust double-digit growth in their domestic sales for February.

Besides, two-wheeler players Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp also reported strong double-digit sales.

New body to oversee audit and accounting norms:

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of a body called the National Financial Reporting Authority to oversee accounting and auditing norms at all listed and large unlisted companies.

The decision to set up a new regulator was hastened in the wake of the Nirav Modi scam that saw the diamantaire, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 12,636 crores. The scam, in operation since 2011, came to light last month.

Cabinet gives a nod to Bill that makes a fugitive life tough:

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2017 that particularly seeks to protect the interest of lenders left high and dry by absconding corporate defaulters.

Once voted into law, the new legislation will empower investigating agencies to confiscate, and vest with themselves, any property of the absconding offenders without encumbrances.

The Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament in the second the part of the Budget session that starts March 6. The government, stung by the twin absconding cases of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, would be hoping for a smooth passage of the Bill in the two Houses.

Government to close 35 foreign operations of PSBs:

In an effort to promote “responsible banking” following the massive scam at Punjab National Bank (PNB), the government is set to close or merge 35 foreign operations of public sector banks (PSBs).

The government has identified 69 international operations that it will examine to rationalise the non-domestic setup and determine whether they are viable to continue or not.

Court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi:

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems in the Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, according to media reports.

ANI in a report said that the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) had produced 6 accused before a special CBI court here and has sought police custody for Gokulnath Shetty and five others.

Banks write off NPAs worth Rs 516 crore in H1 FY18:

Public sector banks have written off loans worth Rs 516 crore owed by wilful defaulters in the first half of the current fiscal, as per the data collated by the finance ministry.

As part of this exercise, 38 loan accounts of wilful defaulters were written off the books of banks during April-September period of 2017-18, it said.

NCLT bars over 60 entities from selling assets:

The Nirav Modi-PNB saga continues as the NCLT has restrained more than 60 entities, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, various individuals, companies and limited liability partnership firms, from selling their assets.

The petition has been passed against 64 entities that includes Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, few individuals related to the Punjab National Bank, various companies and limited liability partnerships.

Gitanjali Gems, Gilli India, Nakshatra Brands and Firestar Diamond are among the barred companies, while partnership firms include Solar Exports and Stellar Diamond.

FPI outflow hits 5-month high:

Foreign investors pulled out over Rs 11,000 crore from Indian stocks in February, making it the largest outflow in five months, primarily due to better opportunities in other emerging markets.

This is against the total inflow of Rs 13,781 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the Indian equity markets in January.

Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher as dollar eases:

Gold prices rose on Friday as the threat of a global trade war pushed equities and the U.S. dollar lower and spurred demand for assets such as bullion that are broadly seen as safe-haven investments, said a Reuters report.

Higher interest rates are gold-negative since they raise bond yields and tend to boost the dollar, reducing the attractiveness of non-yielding bullion. But, the threat of a global trade war overpowered any fears of rate hikes, it said.