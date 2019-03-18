What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The market closed March 15 session as well as the week on a strong note, with the BSE Sensex rising 269 points for the day and 1,353 points for the week to top the psychological 38,000 level.

Positive global cues on renewed optimism over a US-China trade deal and a buying interest in banking and financials lifted market sentiment.

The Nifty rallied 0.74 percent on March 15, and 3.5 percent for the week to form a bullish candle that resembles a spinning top formation on the daily charts and a robust bull candle on the weekly charts.

The broader markets turned mixed with Nifty Midcap index gaining 0.65 percent and the Smallcap index falling half a percent. Among sectors, the Nifty Bank was up 1.58 percent and IT index was up 1.88 percent.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,369.4, followed by 11,312.0. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,485.6 and 11,544.4.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,381.45, up 458.35 points on March 15. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,074.57, followed by 28,767.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,604.46, followed by 29,827.53.

Wall Street gains with tech; S&P 500 posts best week since Nov

Wall Street gains with tech; S&P 500 posts best week since Nov

US stocks rose on Friday, led by technology companies, as a report on progress in US-China trade talks lifted sentiment, pushing the S&P 500 to its best week since November. China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said Washington and Beijing were making substantive progress on trade talks, providing relief after news that a summit to seal a deal between the two sides would not happen at March-end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.93 points, or 0.54 percent, to 25,848.87, the S&P 500 gained 14 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,822.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.62 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,688.53.

Asia shares, bonds buoyed as Fed seen dovish

Asian share markets crept ahead on Monday while bonds were in demand globally on speculation the US Federal Reserve will sound decidedly dovish at its policy meeting this week.

Japan’s Nikkei led the way with a rise of 0.7 percent, and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were just a fraction lower. The S&P 500 boasted its best weekly gain since the end of November last week, while the Nasdaq had its best week so far this year.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 18.5 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,492-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee rallies 24 paise to 69.10 vs USD

Rising for the fifth straight session, the rupee Friday jumped 24 paise to close at 69.10 against the US dollar on sustained foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities. Forex traders said the dollar's weakness against its key rivals overseas and easing crude prices strengthened the market sentiment domestically.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.28 and advanced to a high of 69.03 during the day. It finally settled at 69.10, a rise of 24 paise against the dollar over its previous close.

Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10 years: BCC

British companies look set to cut investment by the most in 10 years in 2019 because of Brexit, even if Prime Minister Theresa May gets a deal to ease the

country out of the bloc, an employers group said on Monday.

Business investment was forecast to fall by an annual 1.0 percent in 2019, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said. Weak investment by companies drags on productivity which puts a brake on wage rises and weighs on the overall economy. “Political inaction has already had economic consequences, with many firms hitting the brakes on investment and recruitment decisions,” Adam Marshall, the BCC’s director general, said.

Oil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts still support

Oil prices dipped early on Monday, weighed down by concerns that a global economic downturn may dent fuel consumption. However, crude markets remain broadly supported by supply cuts led by producer group OPEC and by aggressive sanctions by the United States against Iran and Venezuela.

Brent crude oil futures were at $67.03 per barrel at 0053 GMT, down 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close, but not far off the $68.14 per barrel 2019-high reached last week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $58.37 per barrel, down 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement, and also not far off their 2019-high of $58.95 from the previous week.

Japan exports fall for third month on waning external demand, raises economic risks

Japan’s exports fell for a third straight month in February in a sign of growing strain on the trade-reliant economy from slowing external demand and a Sino-U.S. tariff war. Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday exports fell 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, more than a 0.9 percent decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

It followed a sharp 8.4 percent year-on-year drop in January, marking a third straight month of falls due to declines in shipments of semiconductor production equipment and cars.

India's February trade deficit narrows to $9.60 bn

India's trade deficit narrowed to $9.60 billion in February, dragged down by a fall in gold and oil imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday. Trade deficit was $14.73 billion in January.

In February, merchandise exports rose 2.44 percent from a year earlier to $26.67 billion, while imports were down 5.41 percent to $36.26 billion, data showed. Gold imports in February fell 10.81 percent year-on-year to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.90 billion during the same month a year ago.

FPIs net buyers in March first half; pump in Rs 20,400 cr

Overseas investors poured in more than Rs 20,400 crore in the domestic capital market in the first half of March, mainly driven by positive global cues. The expectation of a positive outcome from the US-China trade agreement along with US Fed's decision to put rate hike on hold, have worked in favour of entire emerging market segment, analysts said.

In February as well, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers as they had invested a net amount of Rs 11,182 crore in the capital markets both in equity as well as debt segment.

As per the latest data available with depositories, net inflow in the equities stood at Rs 17,919 crore, while the debt market saw an infusion of Rs 2,499 crore on a net basis, during March 1-15, period.

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

China is facing "downward pressures", Premier Li Keqiang admitted on March 15 as he announced plans to boost market vitality with a new foreign investment law backed by tax cuts to stabilise growth in the world's second largest economy amid a bruising trade war with the US. China is targeting a GDP growth range of 6 to 6.5 percent this year, down from 6.6 percent in 2018 - the slowest pace in 28 years.

"The Chinese economy is indeed encountering new downward pressure but we will not allow our economic growth slide below the reasonable range", Li told journalists at his annual press conference held at the end of the nearly fortnight long meeting of China's Parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).

MSTC initial public offer extended till March 20

The initial share sale of state-owned MSTC has been extended till March 20 and the price band has been lowered, according to a regulatory filing. The price band of the offer, which was to close Friday, has now been revised to Rs 120-128 from Rs 121-128 per share.

The initial public offer was subscribed 1.12 times on the third day of bidding Friday. According to the regulatory filing, the deadline for the offer has been

extended till March 20.

Five stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For March 18, Adani Enterprises, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, Reliance Capital and Reliance Infrastructure are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies