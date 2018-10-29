What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The market fell for a second consecutive day on Friday (October 26), which was the first day of the November series. It ended a volatile session sharply lower, but managed to defend the psychological 10,000 level.

The Nifty 50 opened flat at 10,122.35, but corrected sharply to hit an intraday low of 10,004.55. The index made many attempts to hold 10,100 levels amid volatility, but failed and finally closed 94.90 points lower at 10,030.

The index formed a large bearish candle which resembles a 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern on the daily charts as well as weekly scale.

India VIX moved up by 3.21 percent to 19.57 levels. Volatility is not cooling off, which is concerning the market. It has to go down below 17-16 zones to rescue the bulls after the sharp cut of last two months.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,980.07, followed by 9,930.13. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,104.37 and then 10,178.73.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,421.05, down 396.40 points on October 26. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,258.83, followed by 24,096.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,677.63, followed by 24,934.17.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

S&P 500 ends at lowest since May as tech, internet stocks tumble

The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory after technology and internet shares sold off further, capping another volatile week for US stocks. During the session, the benchmark S&P 500 fell more than 10 percent from its Sept. 20 record closing high, but pared losses to end above that level. A finish of 10 percent or more below its all-time closing high would confirm a correction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 296.24 points, or 1.19 percent, to 24,688.31, the S&P 500 lost 46.88 points, or 1.73 percent, to 2,658.69 the Nasdaq Composite dropped 151.12 points, or 2.07 percent, to 7,167.21.

Asian shares bounce but sentiment remains fragile

Asian shares bounced from last week’s steep declines on Monday, though sentiment remained fragile amid heightened worries about corporate earnings and a slowdown in global economic growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 percent after sliding almost 4 percent last week. Japan's Nikkei rallied 1 percent while Australian shares climbed 0.8 percent. South Korea's KOSPI added 0.7 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 56 points or 0.56 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,103-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil stable on small market bounce

Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by an early bounce in Asian stocks, but analysts said sentiment remains cautious after a plunge across financial markets last week triggered worries that global growth may be slowing.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $77.77 a barrel at 0033 GMT, up 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.89 a barrel, up 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement.

Govt expects bad loan recoveries to exceed Rs 1.80 lakh cr in FY19

The government expects bad loan recoveries to exceed Rs 1.80 lakh crore target for the current financial year, an official said. Some big accounts are in the process of getting resolved while some more are lined up for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a senior Finance Ministry official said.

"Going by the success rate, we hope that the recovery would exceed our own target of Rs 1.80 lakh crore through the IBC and other means," the official said citing some of the ongoing resolution of Essar Steel and Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.

Banks hopes to write back more than Rs 1 lakh crore alone from the resolution of 12 NPA cases referred to insolvency proceedings by the RBI in its first list.

SME IPO fundraising nearly doubles to Rs 1,281 cr in April-Sept

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) raised Rs 1,281 crore through initial share-sales in April-September period of the current fiscal, registering a nearly two fold jump from the year-ago period. Funds raised through IPOs were meant for business expansion plans, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes, according to offer documents.

A total of 74 companies got listed with initial public offers (IPOs) worth Rs 1,281 crore in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal, compared to 58 firms which tapped the IPO route to garner Rs 656 crore in the same period last financial year, as per the data provided by merchant bankers.

FPIs stay bearish on India; pull out $5-bn in Oct so far

Foreign investors have pulled out a massive Rs 35,600 crore from the Indian capital markets this month on concerns over rupee depreciation, global trade war tiff and rising crude prices. The latest outflow is higher than Rs 21,000 crore net withdrawals seen in entire September.

According to the latest depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 24,186 crore during October 1-26 and bonds worth Rs 11,407crore, taking the total to Rs 35,593 crore (USD 4.8 billion).

So far this year, FPIs have pulled out a total of Rs 97,000 crore from the capital markets. This includes over Rs 37,000 crore from equities and close to Rs 60,000 crore from the debt markets.

6th tranche of electoral bonds sale to kick off from Nov 1: FinMin

The sixth tranche of electoral bonds sale will take place from November 1-10, the finance ministry said on October 27. Electoral bonds are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding. "State Bank of India (SBI), in the 6th phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches with effect from November 1 to 10," the ministry said in a statement.

The 29 specified SBI branches are in cities like New Delhi, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati.

RBI to inject Rs 40,000 cr liquidity into system in Nov

The Reserve Bank on October 26 said it will inject Rs 40,000 crore into the system in November through purchase of government securities as it looks to meet festive season demand for funds. For the month of October, the central bank has already injected Rs 36,000 crore into the system through Open Market Operations.

"Based on an assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 400 billion in the month of November 2018," the central bank said in a release.

Forex reserves down by $942 mn to $393.523 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $942 million to $393.523 billion in the week to October 19 on account of a fall in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had seen a steep fall of $5.14 billion to reach $394.465 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of overall reserves, fell by $922.4 million to $369.076 billion, as per the RBI data. Forex reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Since then, the forex kitty has been on a slide and is now down by over $31 billion.

Rupee close at 73.47 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated by 20 paise to close at 73.47 against the US dollar on October 26 amid a strengthening greenback and sustained foreign capital outflows. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 73.44 and further slipped to hit an intra-day low of 73.47 against the US currency.

The local unit gained some ground to reach 73.28 during the day. However, it finally settled at 73.47, showing a loss of 20 paise over the previous close.

BSE gets SEBI's approval to launch copper contracts

BSE said it has received markets regulator SEBI's approval to launch copper contracts with trading unit of one metric tonne (MT) on its newly launched commodity derivatives segment.

Trading of these contracts will be launched on November 2, 2018, BSE -- formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange -- said in a statement.

96 companies to report Sept quarter numbers

As many as 96 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the quarter ended September later today which include names like BPCL, Colgate Palmolive, Gruh Finance, HDFC Asset Management Company, Tata Power, Union Bank of India, Vijaya Bank etc. among others.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 29, Adani Power is present on this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies