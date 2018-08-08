What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

After opening higher Tuesday, the Nifty 50 ended flat but not before hitting a fresh intraday record high. It also made a fresh closing high.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing price is lower than the opening price.

The Sensex, however, ended 26.09 points lower at 37,665.80 and even the broader markets closed in the red with the Nifty Midcap index falling 0.3 percent. The sectoral trend was mixed.

The Nifty50 after opening above 10,400 levels hit a fresh record high of 11,428.95 on intraday basis but erased gains in late morning deals to touch a day's low of 11,359.70. Overall the index remained rangebound for major part of the session and managed to close in the green with 2.40-point gain at 11,389.50.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,356.47, followed by 11,323.43. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,425.77 and 11,462.03.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,875.90, down 22.60 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,806.07, followed by 27,736.23. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,966.96, followed by 28,058.03.

US markets end higher; S&P 500 closer to record high

The S&P 500 inched nearer to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, and by a strong second-quarter earnings season that fuelled optimism about the US economy’s strength.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 percent to end the day at 25,628.91 points. The S&P 500 ended the session at 2,858.45, just short of its January record of 2,872.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.31 percent to 7,883.66.

Asian shares extend recovery on earnings, China policy hopes

Asian shares rose on Wednesday on the back of firmer Wall Street earnings while expectations for increased Chinese stimulus helped take the edge off wider concerns about the worsening Sino-US trade dispute. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.22 percent while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.05 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 5 points or 0.04 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,431-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil rises as US sanctions on Iran stir supply worries

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after US sanctions on Iranian goods went into effect, intensifying concerns that sanctions on Iranian oil, expected in November, could cause supply shortages. Renewed US sanctions against OPEC member Iran officially went into effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT. The sanctions did not include Iran’s oil exports. The country exported almost 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July.

Brent futures rose 90 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at USD 74.65 a barrel, after hitting a session high of USD 74.90. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, higher at USD 69.17 a barrel, down from an earlier high of USD 69.83.

Mutual funds asset base up 5% to Rs 24 lakh crore in July

Mutual funds' asset base rose by 5 percent to Rs 23.96 lakh crore in July-end, driven by participation from retail investors and a spirited investor awareness campaign by the industry. The asset under management (AUM) of the industry, comprising 42 players, was Rs 22.86 lakh crore at the end of June, according to the data by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Besides, Systematic Investment Plan (SIPs) continue to be the fancy of retail investors and people continue to invest through the route as it allows investors to invest in small amounts periodically instead of lump sum, Amfi Chief Executive NS Venkatesh said.

India doubles import tax on textile products, may hit China

India doubled the import tax on more than 300 textile products to 20 percent on Tuesday as the world’s biggest producer of cotton tries to curb rising imports from China. It was the second tax hike on textiles in as many months after an increase on other products including fiber and apparels last month.

The moves are expected to provide relief to the domestic textile industry, which has been hit by cheaper imports. India’s total textile imports jumped by 16 percent to a record USD 7 billion in the fiscal year to March 2018. Of this, about USD 3 billion were from China.

RBI seen launching $30-35 bn NRI bond to prop rupee up in Q3

The Reserve Bank is likely to issue non-resident bonds worth USD 30-35 billion in the third quarter if the rupee plumbs the 70-mark and if overseas inflows do not revive, says a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report.

"We continue to believe that the finance ministry /RBI will issue NRI bonds in the December quarter-- raising USD 30 -35 billion - if the rupee crosses Rs 70 to the dollar without any turnaround in FPI inflows," it said.

Rupee pulls back from 2-wk low, rebounds 20 paise

The rupee made a spirited recovery from a two-week low to end higher by 20 paise at 68.68 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar selling by exporters and banks. Forex market largely withstood the initial discomfort and a broad based dollar weakness predominantly helped the rupee to reverse its bearish undertone.

Extending overnight weakeness, the rupee opened lower at 68.91 against 68.88 previously at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on sustained dollar demand from importers. It slipped further to hit a low of 68.93 in early deals before witnessing a strong trend reversal. The home currency touched a session high of 68.66 before ending at 68.68, revealing a handsome gain of 20 paise, or 0.29 percent.

RBI unions to go on causal leave on Sept 5-6 on pension delay

The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) will observe a two-day nation-wide mass causal leave from September 5 to protest against the delay in updation of their pensions. The unions have also decided to take out demonstration at all RBI centres on August 20.

"The United Forum appeals to all sections of RBI staff and retirees to enthusiastically participate in the two- day mass casual leave, to resolve the issues to a finality instead of allowing government to play with our patience ad infinitum," the union said in a statement yesterday.

Civil Aviation Ministry mulls Rs 11K cr bailout package for Air India

The Civil Aviation Ministry is in discussions with the Finance Ministry for a Rs 11,000-crore bailout package for ailing Air India, sources said. The discussions come against the backdrop of a failed effort to privatise the loss-making airline, which continues to grapple with financial woes.

Sources in the know said that the Civil Aviation Ministry is working on a bailout package for the carrier, which would be utilised to reduce high-cost working capital loans.

178 companies to report June quarter numbers today

Corporate results will be in focus on Wednesday. On the earnings front, 178 companies are scheduled to report their results for June quarter which include companies like 8K Miles, Aditya Birla, APL Apollo, BEML, BPCL, City Union Bank, HCC, HPCL, Indian Bank, Lupin, Natco Pharma, NALCO, Siemens and Thermax among others.

4 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 8, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Jet Airways and Punjab National Bank are present in this list.

