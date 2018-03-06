What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Tuesday tracking positive global cues. The index closed 99.50 points lower at 10,358 on Monday.

The index made a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on the daily charts and closed below its crucial support placed at 100-days exponential moving average (DEMA).

The Nifty has been consolidating in between 10276 to 10637 zones from last eighteen trading sessions and forming a contradicting pattern which is generally a sign of sideways momentum with limited upside.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest is placed at 10400 followed by 10000 strikes while maximum Call open interest is at 10700 and 10500 strikes.

“A Bearish Belt Hold is seen on Nifty daily charts which means a bear grip on higher levels of the trading range of the day that may also effect coming sessions,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

“As long as Nifty doesn't break 10300 on the closing basis on the downside we may see range bound sessions. In case a break is seen than a bearish flag breakout will take prices to the much deeper level of 10210 – 10090,” he said.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street ends higher:

US stocks ended higher on Monday as fears of a global trade war ebbed with investors betting that U.S. President Donald Trump would back down on his threat to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, said a Reuters report.

Strategists also cited rising oil prices and ebbing concerns after an Italian election for a relief rally in the three major U.S. equity indexes, it said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.7 points, or 1.37 percent, to 24,874.76, the S&P 500 gained 29.69 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,720.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.84 points, or 1 percent, to 7,330.71.

Asia trades higher on strong US, Europe close:

Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday, tracking gains seen in the US and Europe in the last session as concerns over a potential trade war faded.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.29 percent, or 482.02 points, in the early going, with the dollar extending gains against the yen as trade-related fears abated. The dollar fetched 106.31 yen at 9:29 a.m. HK/SIN after falling as low as 105.34 in the overnight session, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 45 points or 0.4 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,405-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trump ups trade pressure on Canada, Mexico:

U.S. President Donald Trump increased pressure on Canada and Mexico over trade on Monday, saying the two could avoid being caught in his planned hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium if they ceded ground in talks on a new NAFTA trade deal, said a Reuters report.

Trump’s determination to push ahead with a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent duty on aluminium have prompted threats of retaliation from the European Union, Canada, China, and Brazil among others, it said.

India's services industry contracts in February:

Activity in India’s service industries contracted in February for the first time since November as rising price pressures led to a decline in new businesses orders, a private survey showed on Monday, said a Reuters report.

Services activity suffered for most of last year following a ban of high-value currency notes in November 2016. The July 1 implementation of a national sales tax 1 was another setback, weakening demand.

New Meghalaya govt to be sworn-in on Tuesday:

NPP president Conrad Sangma on Monday said that he has been invited by Meghalaya governor Ganga Prasad to form a government in the state. He said the swearing-in of the new ministers would take place on Tuesday, said a report.

Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the Congress emerging as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the National People’s Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur.

Opposition wants a debate in Lok Sabha on March 6:

Major opposition parties on Monday demanded a debate on the issue of 'bank fraud' in the Lok Sabha on March 6 and told the government that other matters should be discussed only after that, said a PTI report.

At the meeting of the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee chaired by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, representatives of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the BJD insisted that the debate on 'banking fraud' should be taken up at 12 noon on Tuesday for four hours and after that other issues should come up for discussion, it said.

PNB fraud going on since 2010: CBI tells court:

Violation of norms for issuance of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) to benefit billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had been going on since 2010, the CBI told a court.

The agency, which secured a 12-day remand of four accused arrested yesterday, explained the modus operandi involved in the alleged Rs 12,636-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud before the special CBI court here.

IEA sees US oil output surge:

United States shale oil output is set to surge over the next five years stealing market share from OPEC producers and moving the country, once the world's top oil importer, closer to self-sufficiency, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday, said a Reuters report.

A landmark deal in 2017 between OPEC and other oil producers including Russia to curb output to reduce global oversupply materially improved the outlook for other producers as oil prices rose sharply throughout the year, the IEA said.

Rupee edges higher by 5 paise at 65.12 a dollar:

The Indian currency gathered some buying interest in the wake of BJP's strong showing in the country's North East region ahead of the national election in 2019.

Steel export to US may fall by 9-14 MT after Trump's duty hike:

Export of steel to the US from various countries is likely to fall by 9-14 million tonne (MT) as Trump government decides to impose a higher tariff on import of steel and aluminium, says a report.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would impose 25 percent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium to protect US producers.

Oil prices rise on forecasts for growing demand:

Crude prices rose on Monday along with the U.S. stock market on forecasts for robust oil demand growth and concerns that output from OPEC producers would grow at a much slower pace in coming years, said a Reuters report.

Brent futures gained USD 1.17, or 1.8 percent, to settle at USD 65.54 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained USD 1.32, or 2.2 percent, to settle at USD 62.57.