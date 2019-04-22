What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you must know

Benchmark indices hit record highs in the opening on April 18 but wiped gains in the first half an hour of trade. This could be partly because of profit booking as all sectoral indices closed in the red.

The BSE Sensex fell 135.36 points to close at 39,140.28 on April 18 despite positive global cues while the Nifty50 declined 34.35 points to 11,752.80 and

formed 'Bearish Belt Hold' or 'Dark Cloud Cover' kind of patterns on daily charts.

For the truncated week, the 50-share index gained 0.94 percent and formed small bullish candle on the weekly scale after a brief consolidation in the

penultimate week.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,708.8, followed by 11,664.8. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,826.5 and 11,900.2.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,223.40, down 307.95 points on April 18. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,020.46, followed by 29,817.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,548.07, followed by 30,872.73.

Wall Street closes slightly higher, industrials lead

Industrials led the S&P 500 and the Dow moderately higher on Thursday after robust US economic data and some healthy corporate earnings reports. All three major US stock indexes closed in positive territory heading into the three-day weekend. For the holiday-shortened week, the S&P snapped its three-week winning streak, while the Dow and the Nasdaq posted weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110 points, or 0.42%, to 26,559.54, the S&P 500 gained 4.58 points, or 0.16%, to 2,905.03 and the Nasdaq

Composite added 1.98 points, or 0.02%, to 7,998.06.

Asia stocks firm, crude hits 5-month high on Iran sanctions report

Asian stocks were steady on Monday as investors awaited the return of major financial markets from the Good Friday holiday, while oil prices spiked on a report the US is likely to ask all importers of Iranian oil to end their purchases or face sanctions.

Equities markets were subdued, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan trading little changed. The advance, however, slowed as many markets in Asia, Europe and North America shut down for Good Friday.

SGX Nifty

A flat to negative opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading 8 points lower. The futures traded around 11,800-odd levels.

Oil prices rise on report US will end all Iran oil sanction waivers

Oil prices rose by 1 percent on Monday, with Brent hitting its highest level since November, driven up by a report the United States is preparing to announce that all imports of Iranian oil will have to end or be subject to sanctions.

Brent crude futures were at a November 2018 high of $72.70 per barrel at 0100 GMT, up 1 percent from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.70 per barrel, up 1 percent from their previous settlement.

Rupee recovers 25 paise against dollar

The Indian rupee Friday staged a strong comeback by regaining 25 paise to 69.35 against the US dollar after three sessions of losses amid sustained foreign fund inflows. On a weekly basis, the domestic currency saw a 18 paise decline.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened at 69.48. The local unit moved in a range of 69.61 to 69.33 before finally ending at 69.35, a rise of 25 paise over its previous close.

RBI proposes to allow fintech start-ups to test regulatory sandbox

The Reserve Bank of India Thursday proposed that fintech start-ups could set up regulatory sandbox or live-testing of innovative products and services in segments such as retail payments, money transfer, artificial intelligence and data analytics in the financial sector.

A regulatory sandbox (RS) usually refers to live-testing of new products or services in a controlled and test regulatory environment for which regulators may or may not permit certain regulatory relaxations for the limited purpose of the testing.

A working group set up by the RBI had recommended introduction of an appropriate framework for an RS within a well-defined space and duration where the financial sector regulator will provide the requisite regulatory guidance to increase efficiency, manage risks and create new opportunities for consumers.

Forex kitty continues to swell, adds another $1.1 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves continued its northward push, increasing by $1.105 billion to touch $414.886 billion in the week to April 12, the Reserve Bank data showed Friday. In the previous week, reserves had increased by $1.876 billion to $413.781 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $646.4 million to $386.762 billion. Expressed in US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold imports dip 3% to $32.8 bn in 2018-19

The country's gold imports dipped about 3 per cent in value terms to $32.8 billion during 2018-19, which is expected to keep a lid on the current account deficit. Total imports of the precious metal in 2017-18 had stood at $33.7 billion, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Trade experts said softening prices of the yellow metal in the global markets could be the reason for the contraction in the value of imports. After recording negative growth in February, the imports grew 31.22 per cent to $3.27 per cent in March.

FPIs pour in Rs 11,012 crore in April so far

Overseas investors have pumped in a net sum of Rs 11,012 crore into the Indian capital markets in April so far amid easing liquidity conditions globally. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) were net buyers for the previous two months as well, infusing a net amount of Rs 11,182 crore in February and Rs 45,981 crore in March 2019. Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out a net Rs 5,360 crore from the capital markets (both equity and debt) in January.

FPIs invested a net amount of Rs 14,300.22 crore in equities during April 1-16, while pulling out a net Rs 3,288.12 crore from the debt market, taking the total net investment to Rs 11,012.10 crore for this month so far, depositories data showed.

Job creation trebles in Feb at 8.61 lakh, show EPFO payroll data

Net employment generation in the formal sector almost trebled to 8.61 lakh in February compared to 2.87 lakh in the same month of last year, according to the latest EPFO payroll data. The retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has been releasing payroll data from April 2018, covering the period starting September 2017.

According to the latest data, the highest job creation was recorded in January 2019 at 8.94 lakh against the provisional estimate of 8.96 lakh released last month.

HDFC Bank Q4 meets estimates, profit rises 22.6%

HDFC Bank registered healthy earnings for January-March quarter, which were in line with Street expectations. After providing Rs 3,069.3 crore for taxation, the bank earned a net profit of Rs 5,885.1 crore in Q4, an increase of 22.6 percent over the quarter ended March 2018.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended March 2019 grew by 22.8 percent to Rs 13,089.5 crore YoY, driven by

average asset growth of 19.8 percent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.4 percent.

15 companies to declare Q4 numbers today

As many as 15 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the quarter ended March which include names like AU Small Finance, Mahindra Lifespace and Shiva Cement among others.

Four stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 22, IDBI Bank, Idea Cellular, PC Jeweller and Reliance Capital are present in this list.

Out of F&O Ban: DHFL, Jet Airways, Reliance Power, Wockhardt

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies