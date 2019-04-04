What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you must know

The market snapped a four-day winning streak on April 3 with the BSE Sensex closing below the psychological 39,000 levels. Caution ahead of RBI monetary policy on April 4 and Skymet forecast of a below-normal monsoon in 2019 led to the decline.

The selling in the last hour of trade dragged BSE Sensex 179.53 points to 38,877.12. The Nifty 50 failed to hold its all-time high of 11,761 touched earlier in the day and ended down 69.20 points at 11,644, forming 'Bearish Engulfing' pattern on daily charts.

After showing a lacklustre type candle pattern in the last three sessions (negative candle pattern of tri-star doji), Nifty slipped into weakness.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,595.13, followed by 11,546.27. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,726.93 and 11,809.87.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,093.30, down 260.95 points on April 3. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,885.46, followed by 29,677.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,451.86, followed by 30,810.43.

Wall Street edges up, US chip stocks surge on trade deal hopes

US stocks edged higher on Wednesday, extending a strong start to the quarter as a rally among chipmaker shares provided a boost to the broader market on growing hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

Shares of chipmakers, which rely heavily on China for revenue, especially benefited. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped as much as 3 percent to a record high. The index ended 2.3 percent higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39 points, or 0.15 percent, to 26,218.13, the S&P 500 gained 6.16 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,873.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.86 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,895.55.

Asian shares near 8-month highs

Asian shares paused near an eight-month peak on Thursday as investors awaited developments on trade talks between the United States and China, who appear closer to signing a deal, nudging bond yields higher globally and softening the safe-haven yen.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan took a breather after five straight days of gains took it to its highest since late August. Japan’s Nikkei was also flat to stay near a recent one-month top.

SGX Nifty

A positive opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading over 28 points higher. The futures traded around 11,740-odd levels.

Oil prices edge lower after US inventories build

Oil prices dipped on Thursday, with Brent edging away from the psychologically important USD 70 level after easing in the previous session on data showing a surprise build in US inventories.

Brent futures eased 2 cents to $69.29 by 0100 GMT. On Wednesday, Brent dipped 6 cents, after touching USD 69.96, the highest since November 12, when it last traded above USD 70. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at USD 62.34 a barrel.

Rupee rises for 3rd day; spurts 33 paise to 68.41 vs USD

The rupee surged by 33 paise to close at 68.41 against the US dollar Wednesday amid the greenback's weakness against key rivals overseas, even as oil prices firmed up on supply concerns. This is the third straight session of gain for the domestic currency, during which it has strengthened by 89 paise.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 68.72 per dollar and advanced to a high of 68.37 during the day. It finally settled at 68.41, up 33 paise against its previous close of 68.74.

RBI Policy: Repo cut likely; guidance on liquidity easing measures in focus

While it's almost a given that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will deliver a policy rate cut when the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting ends on April 4, hopes are high that the central bank will also do more to address liquidity concerns.

A poll of about 70 economists conducted by Reuters showed that 85 percent of the participants expect the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6

percent on April 4 and then keep the rates on hold through to the middle of next year at least.

Metropolis Healthcare IPO subscribed 9% on first day of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) of diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare was subscribed 9 percent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 1,200- crore IPO received bids for 7,01,284 shares as against the total issue size of 76,61,802 shares, according to the latest data on the National Stock Exchange.

The category reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 9 per cent, while that for retail individual investors was subscribed 25 percent. The price range for the offer, which would close on Friday, has been fixed at Rs 887-880 per share.

RBI releases draft norms on Interest Rate Derivatives

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 3 issued draft regulations on Interest Rate Derivatives (IRDs) aimed at achieving consistency and ease of access for better management of interest rate risk in the economy. An IRD is a financial derivative contract whose value is derived from one or more benchmark interest rates, price, interest rate instruments or interest rate indexes.

The regulator has proposed that transactions undertaken by retail users should be restricted only for the propose of hedging an underlying interest rate risk while non-retail participants would be allowed to undertake such transactions for other purposes also.

RVNL IPO to fetch about Rs 480 cr to govt

The government is expected to raise about Rs 480 crore by selling 12.12 per cent stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) with both retail and institutional

investors lapping up the shares reserved for them.

This is the first Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) disinvestment in the current fiscal, which started on April 1.

"In a good beginning for the new FY DIPAM has completed the RVNL IPO. The first IPO of the year is expected raise abt Rs 450 to 480 crore. GoI divested 12.12 percent stake," Secretary DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) said in a tweet Wednesday.

Sebi extends phase 1 implementation of UPI for retail IPO investors till June 30

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday extended the timeline for the implementation of phase 1 of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an alternative payment mechanism for retail investors buying shares in a public issue.

To ensure smooth transition to UPI in ASBA (Application Supported by Block Amount) and in the back drop of the representation received from various stakeholders, Sebi said, "it has been decided to extend the timeline for implementation of Phase I... by 3 months i.e. till June 30, 2019". However, the timeline for implementing phase 2 and phase 3 shall remain unchanged from the date of completion of phase 1, Sebi said in a circular.

Rail Vikas Nigam IPO subscribed 1.83 times, retail portion 3x

The initial public offering of Rail Vikas Nigam has subscribed 1.83 times on April 3, the last day for subscription. The public issue has received bids for 46.33 crore equity shares against offer size of 25.34 crore shares (excluding anchor investors' portion), as per data available on the exchanges at 18:00 hours IST.

The qualified institutional buyers portion has oversubscribed by 1.36 times while non-institutional investors part subscribed 80 percent and retail investors part oversubscribed by 2.93 times.

Four stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 4, Adani Power, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways and Reliance Power are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies