What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you must know

The market closed volatile session on a positive note Tuesday, led by the smart recovery in last couple of hours of trade. Banking & financials, auto, metals and pharma stocks supported the Nifty50.

Progress in NPA resolution and positive global cues amid trade talks between US & China lifted market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 130.77 points at 35,980.93 while the Nifty50 climbed 30.40 points to close at 10,802.20 and formed small bullish candle which resembles a 'Hammer' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

India VIX fell by 3.68 percent to 15.70 levels. VIX needs to hold below 16 zones to again get a bounce back move in the market else roller coaster ride could continue.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,750.77, followed by 10,699.33. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,836.07 and then 10,869.93.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,509.50, up 204.95 points on January 8. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,266.8, followed by 27,024.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,647.3, followed by 27,785.1.

Apple, Facebook propel Wall Street to 3-week peak

The S&P 500 jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and industrial shares on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their trade war.

The three-day rally kicked off on Friday following robust US jobs data and dovish comments on interest rates by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has lifted the S&P 500 by over 9 percent from 20-month lows touched around Christmas.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.09 percent to end at 23,787.45 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.97 percent to 2,574.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.08 percent to 6,897.00.

Asian shares edge up on US-China trade optimism, oil climbs

Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, supported by optimism the United States and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that will severely disrupt the global economy.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent. Wall Street's S&P 500 gained 0.97 percent on Tuesday, extending its gains from 20-month lows touched around Christmas to more than 9 percent.

SGX Nifty

A gap-up opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading over 70 points higher. The futures traded around 10,908-odd levels.

US-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress

The United States and China will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, US officials said on Tuesday amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of US farm and energy commodities and increased access to China’s markets.

“Talks with China are going very well!” US President Donald Trump tweeted without elaborating, as talks wound down late on Tuesday evening in Beijing.

Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy at the US Department of Energy, told reporters in Beijing that the talks, which began on Monday, had gone well.

US oil prices rise above $50 on trade talk hopes

US crude oil prices on Wednesday rose above $50 per barrel for the first time in 2019 on hopes that Washington and Beijing can resolve a trade dispute that has triggered a global economic slowdown.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $50.14 per barrel as at 0021, up 36 cents, or 0.7 percent from their last settlement.

RBI issues guidelines for tokenisation of card transactions

Reserve Bank of India released guidelines on tokenisation for various card transactions, including from debit and credit cards. Tokenisation, which aims at improving safety and security of the payment system, refers to replacement of actual card details with an unique alternate code called the 'token', which shall be unique for a combination of card, token requestor and identified device.

Instead of using actual card details, this token is used to perform card transactions in contactless mode at point of sale (POS) terminals, quick response(QR) code payments.

Rupee tumbles 53 paise to 70.21 against US Dollar on crude woes

The Indian rupee on January 8 plunged by 53 paise to close at 70.21 against the US dollar amid renewed concerns over widening of current account deficit following constant rise in global crude oil prices.

Besides, strong demand for the American currency from importers also weakened the rupee performance. The US dollar's gains against major rival currencies yen, pound and euro too impacted the domestic currency market sentiments.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) on January 8, the rupee opened on a sluggish note at 69.83. It weakened further to hit a low of 70.23 (intra-day), before finally closing at 70.21, showing a loss of 53 paise.

RBI sets up panel under Nandan Nilekani to boost digital payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday constituted a high-level committee under Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani to suggest measures to strengthen the safety and security of digital payments in the country.

The five-member panel on deepening of digital payments has been constituted with a view to encourage digitisation of payments and enhance financial inclusion through digitisation, the RBI said in a statement. "The committee shall submit its report within a period of 90 days from the date of its first meeting," it added.

The panel has been tasked with reviewing the existing status of digitisation of payments in the country, identifying the current gaps in the ecosystem and suggesting ways to bridge them and assessing the current levels of digital payments in financial inclusion.

BoFA Merrill Lynch expects double-digit fall in equities; higher volatility in 2019

The foreign brokerage firm, Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects India equities to correct in near term and it could be a double-digit fall, believes Sanjay Mookim, India Equity Strategist, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mookim envisages India equities to correct in line with global weakness.

He said India cannot be decoupled for extended period of time as asset prices globally are falling whether it is bond, real estate, equities or commodities.

According to the brokerage house, Indian equities will demonstrate higher volatility throughout the calendar year 2019.

Net inflows into equity MFs fall to 23-month low in Dec: Amfi

Funds inflow into equity mutual fund schemes dwindled in December amid stock market volatility. According to Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi) data released on Tuesday, net inflows into equity mutual fund schemes fell to 23-month low at Rs 6,606 crore in December, steepest flow since February 2017 which was at Rs 6,462 crore.

Net inflow to equity mutual fund schemes in December is down 21.48% from previous month and 58.94% from last year, Mint reported.

Sebi forms advisory panel for linkage of research, policy-making goals

Regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has set up an advisory committee to promote research relevant for development and regulation of capital markets as well as the linkage of research to policy making. The research advisory panel has prominent financial economists and market practitioners as its members.

The committee would be “defining objectives, scope and direction of research relevant for development and regulation of capital markets in India and for Sebi, especially keeping in view the linkage of research to policy making”, the regulator said in a release.

Company earnings

Earnings will remain in focus as India Inc. will start declaring their results for the quarter ended December. As many as four companies will declare their results later today which include names like Bajaj Corp, Delta Corp, IndusInd Bank, and Pankaj Polypack Ltd.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 9, Adani Power and Jet Airways is present in this list.

