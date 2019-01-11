What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you must know

The market snapped four-day winning streak as the benchmark indices closed lower amid consolidation on Thursday, driven by subdued global cues. But the Nifty50 managed to respect 10,800 levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 106.41 points to 36,106.50 while the Nifty50 lost 33.60 points to 10,821.60, forming 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on the daily charts.

After current consolidation, experts expect the market to move on positive side with Nifty likely reclaiming 11,000 levels soon.

Overall participants preferred to sit on sidelines in absence of fresh domestic trigger and caution ahead of TCS results announced after market hours on Thursday. Mostly sectoral indices traded in tandem with the benchmark index and settled marginally lower.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,795.83, followed by 10,770.07. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,853.33and then 10,885.07.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,528.6. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,440.0, followed by 27,351.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,665.4, followed by 27,802.2.

Wall Street shrugs off Macy's, rallies for fifth session

Wall Street extended its rally into a fifth straight day on Thursday in a session of whipsaw trading as investors responded to mixed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while a warning from Macy’s pummeled retail stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.51 percent to end at 24,001.92 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.45 percent to 2,596.63. The Nasdaq

Composite added 0.42 percent to 6,986.07.

Asia stocks at 1-month high

Asian stocks inched higher to one-month highs on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the US central bank can be patient on raising interest rates further.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2 percent higher, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei advanced 1.1 percent in early trade.

SGX Nifty

A positive opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading 31 points higher. The futures traded around 10,892-odd levels.

US oil inches down amid concerns of economic slowdown

US oil prices edged down on Friday as concerns over economic growth were rekindled after talks fell short of offering concrete steps to end the Sino-US trade conflict, although OPEC-led production cuts bolstered sentiment in crude markets.

Oil prices were also supported by comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday that the central bank had the ability to be patient on monetary policy. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had slipped 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement to $52.36 per barrel by 0016 GMT.

Rupee reverses 2-day losing streak, edges up 5 paise against US Dollar

Snapping its two-session slide, the rupee ticked higher by 5 paise to close at 70.41 per US dollar on January 10 on increased selling of the greenback by

exporters amid easing crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the American currency weakened after minutes of Federal Reserve's policy meeting triggered uncertainty about future rate hikes. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 70.49 a dollar against its previous close of 70.46.

India's fiscal deficit target overshot by 15%: DBS

In the first eight months of FY 2018-19, India's fiscal deficit target has overshot by 15 percent, largely due to a revenue shortfall rather than front-loading of expenditure, Singapore's DBS banking group said in an economic commentary on Thursday.

"Lower than budgeted indirect tax revenues and weak divestment proceeds are a source of worry," wrote Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Group Research, in the commentary.

Net direct tax collections have reached the halfway mark. These revenues typically improve towards the end of the year due to end-fiscal flows. Markets are less optimistic of a similar boost in indirect collections, the commentary said.

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF sees earnings growth of 24% for Nifty companies in FY20

With the fall in crude prices, stable currency, and steady economic growth, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund expects earnings growth of 24 percent for the Nifty (15 percent excluding corporate banks) in FY20.

"Going forward, corporate profits should improve as businesses have adjusted to the policy changes, domestic consumption remains steady, and macro fundamentals are in place," said Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer-equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

RBI defers capital buffer norms by a year, leaves Rs 37K cr in hands of banks

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday deferred the implementation of the last tranche of the capital conservation buffer (CCB) by a year, a move that would leave about an estimated Rs 37,000 crore in the hands of banks. This would help banks increase lending by over Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

“It has been decided to defer the implementation of the last tranche of 0.625 per cent of CCB from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020,” the RBI said in a notification. Accordingly, the minimum capital conservation ratios of 2.5% will be applicable from on 31 March 2020.

At present, the CCB of banks stands at 1.875% of the core capital. The CCB is the capital buffer that banks have to accumulate in normal times and use it to offset losses during periods of stress. It was introduced after the 2008 global financial crisis to improve the ability of banks to withstand adverse economic conditions. Further, it said, the pre-specified trigger for loss absorption through conversion or write-down of additional tier 1 instruments will remain at 5.5% of risk-weighted asset (RWA) and will rise to 6.125% of RWAs on March 31, 2020.

RBI to scan Q3 results before deciding on relief for PCA banks

Eleven Indian state-owned banks will have to wait for about a month before knowing which of them will have lending curbs eased after a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel reviews their December quarter results, an official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The government has been pressuring the central bank to ease the curbs on at least some of the banks in an attempt to boost lending and the economy ahead of a general election due to be held by May, Mint reported.

Sebi brings cybersecurity framework for mutual funds and AMCs

Markets regulator Sebi Thursday put in place a robust and stricter cybersecurity framework for mutual funds and asset management companies (AMCs) to guard against breaches of data leak. The new norms would be effective from April 1, 2019, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

“Quarterly reports containing information on cyber attacks and threats experienced by mutual funds/AMCs and measures taken to mitigate vulnerabilities, threats and attacks including information on bugs/vulnerabilities/threats that may be useful for other AMCs/MFs should be submitted to Sebi in a soft copy,” the circular added.

13 companies to report Q3 numbers

On the earnings front, as many as 13 companies on the BSE will be reporting their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Infosys, Karnataka Bank, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure etc. among others.

Infosys to report Q3 numbers today

Infosys' PAT is likely to grow by 7% on YoY basis to Rs 3954 crore. PhillipCapital, Jefferies, Emkay and Motilal Oswal expect constant currency revenue growth of around 1.5 percent and negative cross currency impact of 50bps.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 11, Adani Power and Jet Airways is present in this list.

