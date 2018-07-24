What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things to know

The Nifty after opening above 11,000-mark rallied sharply to hit a fresh six-month high and closed around the same level, forming bullish candle on the daily charts on Monday.

The winning of no-confidence motion by Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha and cut in GST rates for several products boosted investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at record closing high of 36,718.60, up 222 points while all sectoral indices also finished in the green barring IT.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.1 percent but despite positive sentiment, more than 300 stocks hit 52-week lows.

S&P 500 index rises as climbing yields boost financial sector stocks

The benchmark US S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq index rose on Monday as a jump in 10-year bond yields boosted financial sector stocks and investors anticipated continued strength in corporate earnings and US economic growth, Reuters reported.

The financial sector stock index rose 1.3 percent after 10-year US Treasury yields climbed to their highest level in five weeks. The Federal Reserve was seen as likely to continue raising interest rates despite criticism from President Donald Trump.

“Yields are climbing across the board, which is a sign of a strengthening economy,” said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at Bruderman Asset Management in New York. “And earnings have been very strong.”

Asian markets trade mixed

Asian stocks were mixed in trade as Wall Street gains spille over to the markets there, but investors continued to keep an eye on bond yields as well. Nikkei 225 advanced 0.41 percent, around 92 points. The Kospi drifted lower by 0.12 percent as markets examined recent corporate results.

SGX Nifty

Trends on Nifty futures, which are trade on the Singaporean exchange, reveal that the market could see a mildly lower opening, with the Nifty falling around 10 points from Monday's close.

Banks, financial institutions sign inter-creditor pact to speed up bad loan resolution

Banks and financial institutions in India Monday entered into an inter-creditor agreement to speed up the resolution of stressed assets of Rs 50 crore and above that are under consortium lending.

The agreement was signed by 22 public sector banks including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and India Posts Payments Bank, 19 private sectors banks, and many foreign banks. The signatories also included 12 major financial institutions such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HUDCO, PFC, and REC, among others.

BSE, NSE put in place measure for enhanced monitoring of cos

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have put in place a detailed framework for shortlisting and reviewing of securities under graded surveillance measures (GSM), wherein investors need to be extra cautious while dealing in such stocks. These additional guidelines have been made after a joint surveillance meeting of markets regulator Sebi with exchanges last week, the bourses said in separate circulars.

Under the new criteria, securities having a net worth of less than or equal to Rs 10 crore and net fixed assets of less than or equal to Rs 25 crore are eligible for inclusion under the GSM framework.

Brokers move tribunal against NSE plan to retro levy STT

Mumbai-based stock brokers association (ANMI) has dragged the NSE to the Securities Appellate Tribunal with regard to securities transaction tax (STT) on newly introduced physical settlement of equity derivative trades, the Hindu Business Line reported. ANMI has particularly challenged NSE’s circular of July 17 on a specific clause that says the exchange reserves the right to collect more STT from brokers in a retrospective manner if and when specified by the tax department, source told BusinessLine. A hearing will be held on Tuesday.

P-note investments plunge to over 9-year low of Rs 83,688 cr

Investments through participatory notes into Indian capital markets plunged to over nine-year low of Rs 83,688 crore at June-end amid stringent norms put in place by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to check the misuse of these instruments.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock markets without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a proper due diligence process.

According to SEBI data, the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets - equity, debt, and derivatives - slumped to a low of Rs 83,688 crore at June-end from Rs 93,497 crore in the end of May. Prior to that, the figure was Rs 1,00,245 crore.

Minimum public float: Govt mulls moving shares of 10 PSUs to special fund to meet SEBI deadline

The Finance Ministry is planning to transfer government shares of 10 PSUs, including MMTC, ITDC, MRPL, and Hindustan Copper, to a fund to meet SEBI’s minimum public shareholding norms.

According to the norms, PSUs were mandated to achieve minimum 25 per cent public shareholding by August 21, 2017, which was later extended by a year.

With the deadline looming, the Ministry is contemplating to shift government shareholding in the 10 PSUs to a Special National Investment Fund (SNIF) to meet the market watchdog’s norms as it may not be possible to sell stake in these companies in the current market conditions. The proposal, being prepared by the Finance Ministry, would be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval soon, sources said.

D-Street investors richer by Rs 1.29 lakh crore as Sensex scales new peak

Investors' wealth surged by Rs 1.29 lakh crore helped by a rally in the BSE benchmark Sensex which rallied to a new lifetime high of 36,749.69.

Led by the overall positive market sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 1,29,940.11 crore to Rs 148.06 lakh crore.

Gold imports dip 31.25% during April-May 2018-19: Government

Gold imports dipped by 31.25 per cent to USD 6.05 billion during April-May 2018 on account of various curbs introduced by the government to check inbound shipments, Parliament was informed.

The government has introduced several measures to restrict the import of gold in the country and those steps include imposition of restriction on duty free gold imports from the

South Korea as allowed under the existing India-Korea free trade agreement, and imposition of self-use condition on Premiere Trading House/Star Trading House authorised to import the precious metal (gold) directly from overseas bullion supplier.

The government had also imposed restrictions on export of gold jewellery and articles, including medallions and coins of purity above 22 carats.

ReNew Power gets SEBI nod for IPO

Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to float an initial public offering.

The company's IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,600 crore and an offer for sale of 94,377,109 equity stocks by existing shareholders, including Global Environment Fund, Green Rock Energy and GS Wyvern Holdings, an investment arm of Goldman Sachs.

ReNew Power had filed draft papers with Sebi in May and got its "observations" on July 18, which is necessary for every firm to launch public issues like IPO and rights issue, as per the latest update with the markets watchdog.

Vodafone, Idea settle DoT dues of ₹7,248 crore

The merger between Idea and Vodafone merger moved a step closer with the companies settling all their dues with the Department of Telecom (DoT) on Monday. This includes ₹3,926 crore in cash and ₹3,322 crore in bank guarantees, totalling ₹7,248 crore, according to a report on The Hindu Business Line.

The dues relating to the administrative spectrum have been paid to DoT, sources close to the development told BusinessLine. Both operators had earlier urged the DoT to recalculate the amount due. But the DoT rejected the proposal.

The DoT had given a conditional nod to the merger earlier this month, with a demand of ₹7, 248-crore upfront payment.