What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The market continued to consolidate for second consecutive session and closed the day on a flat note Wednesday as traders remained cautious ahead of expiry of January derivative contracts, and the outcome of Federal Reserve meeting. Traders also await Interim Budget scheduled to be announced on Friday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 1.25 points at 35,591.25 while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 0.40 points to 10,651.80 and formed bearish candle on the daily scale.

The index traded in a tight range of 10,687-10,620 levels throughout the day, with positive sentiments majorly supported by banking & metal sector.

India VIX fell by 3.15 percent to 17.85 but overall higher volatility is keeping the volatile swing in the market with restricted upside.

The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gained more than half a percent, outperforming frontliners. Among sectors, Nifty Bank was up 1 percent and Metal rallied 1.9 percent whereas FMCG lost a percent.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,606.33, followed by 10,560.87. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,703.73 and then 10,755.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,825.50 on January 30. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,707.4, followed by 26,589.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,929.9, followed by 27,034.3.

Big thumbs-up from Wall St after Fed signals patience on rates

US stocks surged on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs further this year, reassuring investors worried about a slowing economy.

Along with better-than-feared quarterly results from Apple Inc, the Fed’s comments helped Wall Street reverse two down days triggered by profit warnings from US bellwethers that signaled a bigger impact from a slowdown in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.77 percent to end at 25,014.86 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55 percent to 2,681.05. The Nasdaq

Composite surged 2.2 percent to 7,183.08.

Asia stocks hit 4-month high as Fed turns more cautious

Asia stocks rose to a four-month high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes, signaling a potential end to its tightening cycle amid signs of slowing global growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to its highest since October 4 and was last up 0.4 percent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.4 percent. Australian stocks added 0.4 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.7 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a risel of 64.5 points or 0.61 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,701-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil extends gains into third session amid tighter US supply

US oil prices edged up on Thursday to extend gains into a third session, with widely watched data showing signs of tightening supply in the United States. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.41 per barrel at 0052 GMT, up 19 cents from their last settlement.

US Fed says will be 'patient' on future rate hikes

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled its three-year-drive to tighten monetary policy may be at an end amid a suddenly cloudy outlook for the US

economy due to global headwinds and impasses over trade and government budget negotiations.

As it held interest rates steady, the US central bank also discarded its promises of “further gradual increases” in interest rates, and said it would be “patient” before making any further moves.

India may again defer duty hike on US products till March 2

The government may again defer the deadline to impose retaliatory customs duties on 29 US products, including almond, walnut and pulses, by another 30 days till March 2, an official said. In December 2018, the government for the fourth time deferred the deadline till January 31.

"As discussions are going on between India and the US for a proposed trade package, the commerce ministry has asked its finance counterpart to again defer the implementation of the notification till March 2," the official said.

Rupee ends steady at 71.12/USD

The rupee Wednesday ended almost flat at 71.12 against the US dollar as forex traders preferred to sit on the fence while awaiting cues from key upcoming events like US Fed policy and India's Union Budget.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.34 then fell further to 71.36 against the US dollar. The local unit, however, recouped most of its initial losses and settled for the day at Rs 71.12, lower by just 1 paisa over its previous close.

ICICI Bank Q3 profit down 3%; gross NPA additions lowest in 14 quarters

Private sector lender ICICI Bank posted a 2.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,604.91 crore. The asset quality also improved in Q3 with an improvement in both gross and net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio.

The bank said its net NPA ratio decreased to 2.58 percent in the December quarter from 3.65 percent in the September quarter. This is the lowest in the last 12 quarters. It was 4.2 percent in Q3FY18.

Gross NPA ratio dropped to 7.75 percent in the December quarter compared to 7.82 percent a year ago and 8.54 percent in the September quarter. Gross

NPA additions decreased from Rs 3,117 crore in Q2FY19 to Rs 2,091 crore in Q3FY19, which the bank said was the lowest in the last 14 quarters.

128 companies to report Q3 numbers today

As many as 128 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended December which include names like Ballarpur Industries, Bharti Airtel, Dabur India, Hero MotoCorp, NMDC, Petronet LNG, UPL Ltd, Vedanta, and V-Guard Industries among others.

Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 28% on second day of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) of Chalet Hotels, which owns, develops and manages high-end hotels in key metro cities in India, was subscribed 28 per cent on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO, to raise about Rs 1,641 crore, received bids for 1,16,68,957 shares against the total issue size of 4,13,26,672 shares, according to data available

with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 950 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2,46,85,000 equity shares, including anchor portion of 1,75,84,071 equity

shares. Price range for the offer, which is scheduled to close on Thursday, has been set at Rs 275-280 per equity share.

4 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 31, DHFL, Bank of India, Adani Power and Adani Enterprises are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies