What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

Bulls staged a smart comeback on Monday after sharp sell-off last week. The Nifty50 after gap up opening extended rally as the day progressed and closed above 10,250 levels, driven by short covering in banking & financials after ICICI Bank's Q2 earnings.

All sectoral indices closed in the green with Pharma rising the most (up 5.2 percent) followed by Bank, Financial Service, IT, Metal and Realty which gained 2-3 percent.

If the market is able to sustain above 10,000 levels then it may head towards 10,400 levels in coming sessions, but one should be cautiously optimistic and keep a strict stoploss below 10,020 levels, experts suggest.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 10,078.10 extended rally as the day progressed and touched an intraday high of 10,275.30 in late trade. The index almost recovered all its previous week's losses and closed 220.90 points higher at 10,250.90, forming large bullish candle on the daily charts.

India VIX moved up by 2.48 percent to 19.71 levels. Volatility is not cooling down further and that is the only concern for the market, experts said.

Wall Street drops on trade worries, S&P500 nears correction

US stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index ending close to confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries about US-China trade policy tensions and a sharp drop in the big technology and internet shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.39 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,442.92, the S&P 500 lost 17.44 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,641.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.92 points, or 1.63 percent, to 7,050.29.

Asian stocks fragile as trade tensions escalate

Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday after Wall Street peers finished weaker, hurt by fresh worries about the US-China trade war and were on track for their biggest October decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.1 percent, tracking falls in US stocks. The index has fallen more than 12 percent this month.

Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.9 percent and the Australian benchmark shed 0.2 percent in early morning trade.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 33.5 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,242-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US plans more China tariffs if Trump-Xi meeting fails

The US is preparing to announce by early December tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if talks next month between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to ease the US-China trade war, three people familiar with the matter said. An early-December announcement of a new product list would mean the effective date—after a 60-day public comment period—may coincide with China’s Lunar New Year holiday in early February.

The list would apply to the imports from China that aren’t already covered by previous rounds of tariffs—which may be $257 billion using last year’s import figures, according to two of the people, Mint reported.

US economic growth slows to 3.5% in 3rd quarter

Robust US GDP growth continued in the third quarter but at a slower pace as the economy faced mounting headwinds from trade, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

GDP grew at an annual rate of 3.5 percent for the July-September period, compared to 4.2 percent in the prior quarter, overshooting analyst expectations, according to the government's preliminary estimate, AFP reported.

Oil prices fall on rising supply, global market woes

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, dragged down by ongoing weakness in global stock markets and by signs of rising global supply despite looming sanctions on Iran’s crude exports.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $76.78 a barrel at 0040 GMT, down 56 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.78 a barrel, down 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement.

Rupee trims early gains to end flat at 73.45 against US dollar

The rupee ended almost flat at 73.45 against the US dollar on October 29 after its initial gains were erased by a late dollar demand from importers despite strong equity markets and the RBI's move to ease liquidity crunch.

Despite the initial bounce, the home unit appeared to struggle, as the dollar remained broadly firm. Foreign investors also pulled out Rs 2,230.79 crore from capital markets amid the dollar hovering near 10-week high and hitting 96.66 against the basket of six global currencies.

DII inflows in stock markets cross Rs 1 lakh cr mark

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested Rs 23,545.94 crore in Indian stock markets in October, taking advantage of the correction in the market. Their total investments this year have crossed Rs 1 trillion so far. DIIs’ net investment in Indian equity market so far this year stands at Rs 1.06 trillion. Mutual funds have pumped in a net of Rs 1.04 trillion, implying that some DIIs may have been net sellers of the asset class.

Queries emailed to state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), one of the biggest DIIs, on whether it was a net buyer and the quantum, remained unanswered.

In October so far, mutual funds have invested Rs 16,089.12 crore in equities. It seems mutual funds have tried to take advantage of the correction. The BSE’s 30-share Sensex has declined 5.96 percent in October, Mint reported.

135 companies to report Sept quarter numbers

As many as 135 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended September 30 which include names like Bank of Baroda, Bhushan Steel, Cummins India, Dena Bank, IDFC Ltd, JK Tyre, Bank of Maharashtra, Tech Mahindra and Torrent Power among others.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 30, Adani Power is present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies