What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

Indian indices are likely to open on flat to positive note on the back of mixed global cues. The last hour selling broke the momentum for the bulls and pushed the index below its crucial support placed around 10,300 on Tuesday. The fall in the index was led by selling in financials after media reports suggested that ICICI Bank CEO, Chanda Kochchar and Axis Bank MD Shikha Sharma, were called in by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The developments come in the centre of a scam involving PNB, with the fraud amount of over Rs 12,000 crore based on fraud letters of undertaking (LoUs).

The NiftyPSU index closed 2.8 percent lower while Nifty Bank ended 1.4 percent down at 24,448.45. The fall in the banking index was led by losses in Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank etc. among others.

The Nifty index opened positive but failed to hold above its immediate hurdle of 10430 zones and witnessed a sharp decline towards 10215 levels. It closed 109 points lower at 10,249.

The Nifty50 is now trading below its crucial short-term moving averages and the only trend that looks like a possibility is down. However, marginal technical bounce back could be expected. But, the trend in the short term has shifted towards the south.

“The Nifty50 has finally broken down below its consolidation range of 10600 – 10300 levels as it registered a robust bearish candle and appears to have opened fresh leg of the downswing,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Technically speaking post this range breakdown ideally Nifty50 should head in southern direction by another 300 points towards 10,000 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that in between support can be expected towards 10,099 levels which is its 200 Day Exponential Moving Average and for time being upsides shall be capped around 10440 levels and unless this level is crossed on closing basis strength shall not be expected.

Wall Street gains even as trade war worries dominate:

U.S. stocks eked out a small gain on Tuesday after a choppy session as investors worried about the prospects of a trade war due to mixed signals from Washington on whether U.S. President Donald Trump would follow through with proposed tariffs, said a Reuters report.

Trump reiterated his plan to slap hefty import tariffs on steel and aluminum saying “trade wars aren’t so bad” even as lawmakers such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stepped up calls to scrap the proposal, it said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.36 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 24,884.12, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.30 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,372.01.

Asian markets trade mixed:

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as risk appetite appeared to recover slightly after taking a knock earlier on news that a top Trump economic advisor would be resigning.

The Nikkei 225 hovered around the flat line, paring losses after earlier sliding around 1 percent, reported CNBC.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 11 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,243-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after dispute over tariffs:

Top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, a Wall Street banker who opposes hefty steel and aluminum tariffs planned by U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he was resigning, said a Reuters report.

“It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular, the passage of historic tax reform. I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future,” Cohn said in a statement issued by the White House.

Following the news of Cohn’s departure, the U.S. dollar weakened, while an exchange-traded fund tracking the broad market S&P 500 dipped 1 percent.

U.S. and North Korea talks boost stock market:

The United States and North Korea will meet for talks next month boosted market sentiment on hopes that President Donald Trump’s political allies would convince him to avoid a global trade war.

North Korea said it was willing to talk to Washington about denuclearization and would suspend its long-running nuclear tests while those talks were underway.

EU extends duties on stainless steel pipes from China:

The European Union extended anti-dumping duties of between 48.3 and 71.9 percent on stainless steel pipes from China for a further five years, the EU’s Official Journal said on Tuesday, said a Reuters report.

The Commission concluded that Chinese producers had the significant spare capacity and that this was likely to lead to large-scale imports into the European Union at dumped prices if the measures were lifted, it said.

'Gautam Adani is the 'biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs':

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has called businessman Gautam Adani the "biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs".

In a tweet, Swamy said a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to recover bank loans is inevitable if the Adani Group founder and chairman is not held accountable soon.

SEBI tells Tata Motors to investigate results leak:

The problems for Tata Motors are not over even after an 18 percent drop seen so far in the year 2018. India’s markets watchdog SEBI ordered Tata Motors on Tuesday to launch an inquiry into the past leak of price-sensitive financial information.

The order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) widens an investigation the agency began last year, after a Reuters report showed prescient messages about financial results of companies were shared in private WhatsApp chatrooms before their official release.

PNB fraud likely to swell beyond $2 billion mark:

The extent of the unraveling fraud at India’s state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) could rise beyond the nearly $2 billion mark so far outlined by the lender, according to a source involved in the probe and court documents reviewed by Reuters.

The source, who asked not to be named, said investigators had not yet recovered all the papers and loan guarantees allegedly issued by rogue employees of the bank, and consequently believed the bank’s exposure could be greater than revealed so far.

BoB may have to provide for Guptas’ debt:

Bank of Baroda may have to provide for a potential loss of ₹120 crore on loans to the Gupta family companies in South Africa after the brothers, who are facing corruption charges, fled the country and the companies filed for bankruptcy, ET said in a report.

The development gains significance in the backdrop of the bank’s plan to exit the country by closing its operations at the end of this financial year, it said.