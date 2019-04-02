What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you must know

The market maintained its uptrend on first day of financial year 2019-20, but closed off day's high due to selling pressure in last hour of trade on April 1. The 30 -share BSE Sensex hit an intraday record high of 39,115.57, before closing 198.96 points higher at 38,871.87.

Although Nifty spot index could not cross its life high (11,760), Nifty future contract hit a record high (11,822) as compared to the previous life high of 11,793 levels.

The Nifty50 rose 45.25 points to close at 11,669.15 and formed 'Gravestone Doji' kind of pattern on daily charts, suggesting selling pressure on the higher side, experts said.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,629.96, followed by 11,590.73. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,723.26 and 11,777.33.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,326.50, down 100.30 points on April 1. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,147.17, followed by 29,967.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,576.96, followed by 30,827.43.

Wall Street rallies on upbeat China, US manufacturing data

US stocks rallied on Monday, starting off the second quarter on a strong note, as upbeat manufacturing numbers from China and the United States eased worries about slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 329.74 points, or 1.27 percent, to 26,258.42, the S&P 500 gained 32.79 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,867.19, and the Nasdaq Composite added 99.59 points, or 1.29 percent, to 7,828.91.

Asian shares rise to 7-month high on US, China manufacturing rebound

Asia shares extended their rally on Tuesday as factory activity surveys from China and the United States boosted investor confidence, triggering the largest one-day sell-off in the US Treasury market in nearly three months.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent to a seven-month high after rallying more than one percent in the previous

session. Australian shares gained 0.8 percent while Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent, extending its gains for a third session.

SGX Nifty

A positive opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading over 13 points higher. The futures traded around 11,747-odd levels.

Oil rises on Iran sanctions threat, Venezuela shutdown

Oil prices rose to fresh highs for the year on Tuesday, after a US official said Washington is considering more sanctions on Iran and a key Venezuelan export terminal halted operations.

Brent crude rose 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $69.27 a barrel by 0025 GMT, having earlier touched $69.29, a new high for 2019. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 28 cents, or 0.5 percent to $61.87 a barrel, earlier reaching $61.89, also a new high for 2019. WTI closed up 2.4 percent on Monday.

India's core sector growth slows down to 2.1% in Feb

India's eight core industries grew 2.1 per cent in February 2019, data released by the Commerce Ministry on April 1 showed. The eight core sectors, which include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity, had recorded a growth of 5.4 percent in February 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to February 2018-19 was 4.3 percent.

Coal production grew 7.3 percent in February against a 1.3 percent growth in the same period a year ago. Steel production, which has a weight of 17.92

percent, increased 4.9 percent, as against a 5 percent growth in the same period a year ago. Natural gas production in February grew 3.8 percent, fertilizers grew 2.5 percent.

NPA to improve 180 bps to 8.5% this fisc on PSB revival:Crisil

Systemwide bad loans will improve by 180 basis points to 8.5 percent in March 2020 from FY19 levels on slower slippages, and the state-run banks will turn profitable for first time in four years, says a report. The banking system will close FY19 with gross non- performing assets of 10.3 percent, ratings agency Crisil said Monday in its half-yearly report on credit movements.

A slump in advanced economies as well as government spends on infra may lead to a moderation in the credit ratio in FY20, the agency warned.

RBI reshuffles lead bank responsibilities post banks merger

The Reserve Bank has reshuffled lead bank responsibilities in some districts of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Union Territory Dadra & Nagar Haveli following the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda. Amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda has been notified on January 2, 2019. The notification has come into force on April 1, 2019, the RBI said in a notification.

Following the merger, the RBI has decided to assign the lead bank responsibility of districts hitherto held by Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, the central bank said. The lead bank responsibility in seven districts in Chhattisgarh has been assigned to Bank of Baroda from Dena Bank.

RIL touches record high; m-cap inches close to Rs 9 lakh cr

Shares of Reliance Industries jumped over 3 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,406.50 during the day, with its market valuation inching close to Rs 9 lakh crore mark. The stock jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 1,406.50 - its record high - during the day on the BSE. Later, it closed at Rs 1,391.55, up 2.09 per cent.

On the NSE, shares went up by 2 per cent to close at Rs 1,391.85. The market valuation of the company rose sharply by Rs 18,083.94 crore to Rs 8,82,060.94 crore on the BSE. With this, the company's m-cap is just short of Rs 17,939.06 crore to cross the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

RBI alters bad loans divergence rule

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday banks should disclose bad loan divergences if the additional provisioning has exceeded 10 percent of the company's profit before provision and contingencies.

The central bank altered the additional provisioning requirements, which previously stated that banks should disclose divergences if the provisioning has exceeded 15 percent of net profit after tax. However, the RBI did not change any rules that permit lenders to reveal divergences if the additional gross non- performing asset (NPA) exceeded 15 percent of the reported incremental gross NPAs.

Rail Vikas Nigam IPO subscribed 18% on second day

The initial public offering of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), which operates under the Ministry of Railways, has been subscribed 18 percent on April 1. The public issue has received bids for 4.48 crore equity shares against offer size of 25.34 crore shares (excluding anchor investors' portion), as per data available on the exchanges.

It is an offer for sale of 25,34,57,280 equity shares by the Government of India which is expected to Rs 481 crore, at upper end of price band, through this public issue. The issue, which includes a reservation of 6,57,280 equity shares for eligible employees, will close on April 3, 2019. Retail investors as well as eligible employee bidders will get shares at a discount of 50 paise per share on final issue price.

Three stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 2, Adani Power, IDBI Bank and Reliance Power are present in this list.

