What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you must know

The market recouped losses in the last hour of trade and closed sharply higher for the fourth straight day on January 9, primarily driven by banking and financials, FMCG and auto stocks. Global indices also traded in the green as three-day talks between the US and China -- to quell trade tensions -- concluded.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 231.98 points to 36,212.91 while the Nifty 50 climbed 53 points to 10,855.20, forming the Long Legged Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts.

Considering the volatility followed by a positive close over the last few sessions, experts have advised maintaining a cautious stance as the index is expected to be rangebound and Q3 earnings will be closely watched.

India VIX fell by 2.74 percent at 15.27 levels. VIX has to continue to hold below 16 zones to bounce back in the market.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,779.6, followed by 10,704. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,900.6 and then 10,946.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,720.40, up 210.90 points on January 9. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,501.8, followed by 27,283.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,846.7, followed by 27,973.

Wall Street extends rally as chipmakers rebound

Wall Street rallied for a fourth session on Wednesday, propelled by Apple, chipmakers and other trade-sensitive stocks after signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39 percent to finish at 23,879.12 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41 percent to 2,584.96. The Nasdaq

Composite added 0.87 percent to 6,957.08.

Asian shares cautious after trade talks end, dovish Fed minutes

Asian shares began cautiously on Thursday, struggling to rise after a multi-day rally as markets await more news on US-China trade talks that have raised hopes of a deal to avert an all-out trade war.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a tad lower, trading not far off a near four-week high. Australian shares were down 0.2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei eased 1.2 percent.

SGX Nifty

A positive opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading 21.5 points higher. The futures traded around 10,897-odd levels.

Oil falls 1% on swelling US supply

Oil prices fell by 1 percent on Thursday on swelling US supply, although the mood in global markets was increasingly confident amid hopes the United States and China may soon end trade disputes that have undermined global economic growth.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $51.75 per barrel at 0113 GMT, down 61 cents, or 1.2 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures were down 1 percent, or 63 cents, at $60.81 per barrel.

US, China trade talks conclude on positive note

The extended US-China talks to resolve the trade war between the world's two greatest economy concluded on a positive note on January 9 with an American official describing the dialogue as "good one" for the US.

A US delegation arrived in Beijing on January 7 for the first face-to-face dialogue with officials in Beijing since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a three-month tariff truce during a meeting held on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina on December 1.

"It's been a good one for us," Ted McKinney, US Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, said after the talks concluded.

Many Fed policymakers urged patience on future rate hikes: minutes

A range of Federal Reserve policymakers said last month they could be patient about future interest rate increases and a few did not support the central bank’s rate increase that month, minutes from their Dec. 18-19 policy meeting showed.

The release of the minutes on Wednesday came amid a rising chorus of policymakers saying the Fed does not need to rush further rate increases amid concerns over financial market stress and a slowing global economy.

The minutes showed policymakers still thought the US economy was in good shape last month when the Fed’s rate-setting Federal Open Markets Committee raised its target range for overnight lending by a quarter percentage point. Policymakers also signaled at that meeting they were on track for two rate hikes in 2019.

RBI makes changes in Gold Monetisation Scheme

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 9 made some changes in the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) by including charitable institutions and the central government, among other.

Apart from individual and joint depositors, the scheme could now be availed by charitable institutions, the central government, the state government or any other entity owned by the central government or the state government, the RBI said in a notification.

Rupee ends at 70.46 against US Dollar on rising oil prices

The Indian rupee on January 9 extended its losses by another 25 paise to close at 70.46 against the US dollar as continued rise in global crude oil prices weighed on sentiments. Besides, the stronger US dollar against major global currencies also put pressure on the domestic currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) on January 9, the rupee opened on a firm note at 70.08, but soon pared its initial gains and fell to an intra-day low of 70.65 against the US dollar.

7 companies to report Dec quarter numbers

As many as seven companies will be reporting their results for the quarter ended December on Thursday which include names like Bandhan Bank, TCS and Supreme Infrastructure among others.

TCS to declare Q3 earnings today

Tata Consultancy Services is expected to continue to deliver healthy earnings in October-December quarter though furloughs could impact some growth. The company is on track to deliver double-digit growth in financial year 2018-19, said brokerage houses which expect revenue growth in the range of 1.4-2.2 percent QoQ in constant currency terms and around a percent in dollar terms.

"We expect 1.8 percent QoQ constant constant currency growth (+1.1 percent USD growth) which implies 12.3 percent YoY growth in constant currency,"

Jefferies said. Meanwhile, Edelweiss expects the maximum revenue growth for the quarter.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For January 10, Adani Power and Jet Airways is present in this list.

