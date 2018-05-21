What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty closed below its crucial support placed at 10,600 levels on Friday which could accelerate the selling pressure on D-Street and the next major support could come at 50-days moving average placed at 10,550-10,560.

The Nifty now trades below its key short-term moving averages such as 5-DEMA, 13-DEMA, and 20-DEMA. The index formed a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts and a Bearish Engulfing candle on the weekly scale which indicates dominance by bears.

Investors are advised to stay cautious but if you are long the keep a stop below 10,550 levels. A slip below this level could see Nifty cracking by 1-2 percent, suggest experts.

The Nifty index opened flat but continued its losing streak for the fourth consecutive session. It opened at 10,671 and rose to an intraday high of 10,674.

Bears took control of the market in mid-morning trade and pushed the index below 10,600 levels to touch its intraday low of 10,589. The index finally closed 86 points lower at 10,596.

“The Nifty registered a robust bear candle on daily charts whereas entire weekly price action resulted in a bearish engulfing formation on the weekly charts thereby strengthening the possibility of a multi-week corrective and consolidation phase,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“If the correction doesn’t end around its 50-day moving average placed around 10,550 levels then it should ideally extend by another 1-2 percent with the downside targets placed in the zone of 10,440 – 10,324 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that based on our wave counts, one corrective structure shall end between 10,601 – 10,550 levels and as Nifty dipped inside this critical zone traders are advised to wait for some signs of strength before initiating long positions and for this bet, a stop below 10,550 on closing basis looks to be the ideal level.

Markets in Asia were trading on a subdued note, even as positive cues came in from US-China trade war front. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. trade war with China is “on hold” after the world’s two largest economic powers agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement.

The US trade war with China is “on hold” after the world’s largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. Mnuchin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said the agreement reached by Chinese and American negotiators on Saturday set up a framework for addressing trade imbalances in the future.

The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday after a choppy trading session as bank and chipmaker stocks weighed on the index and investors grappled with U.S.-China trade talks. All three major indices posted a weekly loss as the markets reacted to rising government bond yields and increasing oil prices. But, on Monday, stock futures jumped on Monday as US said the trade war with China is “on hold”.

The Nifty futures on Singaporean exchange, SGX, were trading absolutely flat, indicating a similar opening on the market in India. The SGX Nifty was trading around 10,620-mark, up just 4.5 points.

Oil prices rose on Monday as markets reacted to news that China and the United States have put a looming trade war between the world’s two biggest economies “on hold”.Brent crude futures were at $79.13 per barrel at 0121 GMT, up 62 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close. Brent broke through $80 for the first time since November 2014 last week.vU.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $71.83 a barrel, up 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last settlement. The US trade war with China is “on hold” after the world’s largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday, giving global markets a lift in early trading on Monday.

Five of 10 most valued Sensex cos lose Rs 57,333 cr in market valuation

The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued Indian companies dropped by Rs 57,333.55 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the steepest hit, PTI reported. While RIL, ITC, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India and ONGC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank made gains on the other hand.

Sebi to consider penal action against PNB, Gitanjali Gems after completion of probe

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will consider penal action against Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Gitanjali Gems after completion of its probe into suspected trading and disclosure related issues in the matter of over Rs14,000 crore banking fraud, senior officials said. The markets watchdog last week issued a warning letter to PNB for delaying disclosures to stock exchanges about the fraudulent transactions allegedly carried out by absconding Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Group of companies. However, the probe is continuing and the penal action would depend on the final outcome of the investigation, the officials added.

In a retaliatory move, India mulls tariff hike on 20 US products

In a retaliatory move, India has told the WTO that it proposes to raise duties by up to 100 per cent on 20 products such as almonds, apple and specific motorcycles imported from the US from next month, if Washington does not roll back high tariffs on certain steel and aluminium items. The additional duty proposed to be hiked on these items ranges from 5 percent to 100 percent.

Problem in bond market is root cause of banking sector crisis: CAG

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Rajiv Mehrishi today said the root cause of banking sector crisis in India is the problem in bond market as the RBI acts as regulator as well as trader.Mehrishi further said the central bank, in its effort to ensure that banks don't fail, has slowed down giving licences to new banks.

Investors rush to mutual funds; over 8 lakh folios added in a month

Showing a growing inclination for mutual funds among investors, the number of folios has grown by over 8 lakh in just one month to reach an all time high of 7.22 crore at the end of April 2018. This follows an addition of 1.6 crore investors account in entire 2017-18, over 67 lakh folios in 2016-17 and 59 lakh in 2015-16.