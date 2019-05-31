What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

The market reversed all its previous day gains and ended F&O expiry session at record closing high on May 30, driven by index heavyweights HDFC Twins and Reliance Industries ahead of Modi 2.0 government formation and Q4 GDP data due later in the day.

The BSE Sensex rallied 329.92 points to 39,831.97 while the Nifty 50 climbed 84.80 points to 11,945.90, forming a bullish candle on daily charts. The index gained 2.6 percent in May series.

The broader markets also participated in the rally. The Nifty Midcap index gained 0.8 percent and Smallcap index rose 0.4 percent.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,880.7, followed by 11,815.5. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,989.8 and 12,033.7.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 31,537.10, up 241.55 points on May 30. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,309.07, followed by 31,081.03. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,692.17, followed by 31,847.23.

Wall Street steadies after sell-off, but gains muted

US stocks showed signs of stabilizing on Thursday, but gains were kept in check by conflicting comments on trade talks from President Donald Trump and Beijing that reinforced concerns about a potentially lengthy battle harming global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.47 points, or 0.17%, to 25,169.88, the S&P 500 gained 5.85 points, or 0.21%, to 2,788.87 and the Nasdaq

Composite added 20.41 points, or 0.27%, to 7,567.72.

Asian shares reel, bonds surge as Trump stokes recession risks

Asian shares sank and sovereign bonds surged on Friday as investors feared US President Donald Trump’s shock move to slap tariffs on Mexico risked tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.1%, to be down 6.9% for the month so far. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2% and was off a hefty 7.7 for the month.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 22.5 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,998-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil falls to lowest in nearly three months as US tariffs on Mexico stoke economy worries

Oil prices dropped 1.5% percent on Friday to their lowest in nearly three months after US President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, stoking fears about global economic growth. Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at USD 65.86 at 0019 GMT, their lowest since March 11. That was down just over a dollar, or 1.5%, from last session’s close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at USD 55.78 per barrel, down 81 cents, or 1.5%, from their last settlement. WTI earlier marked its lowest since March 8 at USD 55.66 a barrel.

Rupee slips 4 paise to 69.87 vs USD

The rupee May 30 fell marginally by 4 paise to close at 69.87 against the US currency, extending its decline for a third straight day, due to a stronger dollar and investors awaiting the allocation of key portfolios in the newly elected government. Foreign fund inflows, strong gains in equities and easing crude oil prices, however, helped the local currency contain losses.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the domestic currency opened at 69.76 a dollar and fell further to touch the day's low of 69.93. It finally settled at 69.87 per dollar, down 4 paise over its previous close.

Trump to impose 5% tariff on Mexican imports over illegal immigration

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will impose a 5% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting on June 10 until illegal immigration across the southern border is stopped.

“The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed,” Trump said on Twitter. In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said the tariff would increase to 10% on July 1, 15% on Aug. 1, 20% on Sept. 1 and to 25% on Oct. 1.

RBI releases calendar for issuance of gold bonds for first half of FY'19

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) May 30 announced calendar for issuance of Sovereign Gold Bonds for the first half of the current fiscal. The Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) will be issued every month from June 2019 to September 2019, RBI said in a statement.

"The Bonds will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited," it said.

The first tranche of the bonds (2019-20 Series I) will open for subscription on June 3, while 2019-20 Series II will be available from July 8. 2019-20 Series III and 2019-20 Series IV of SGB will be open for subscription from August 5 and September 9, respectively, it said.

India's GDP growth forecast at 7.1% for FY20

The country's median GDP is forecast at 7.1 per cent for FY20 and 7.2 per cent for FY 21, according to a survey. The industry body FICCI's economic outlook survey said the minimum and maximum growth estimate stood at 6.8 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively, for 2019-20.

The survey was conducted in May 2019 among economists belonging to the industry, banking and financial services sectors. The median growth forecast for agriculture and allied activities was pegged at 3 per cent for FY20, while industry and services sectors are expected to grow by 6.9 percent and 8 percent, respectively, during the year.

China May factory activity shrinks more than expected - official PMI

China’s factory activity shrank more than expected in May, an official survey showed on Friday, heaping pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus to support an economy hit by a bruising trade war with the United States.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 in May from 50.1 in April, data from the statistics bureau showed. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the PMI to be down a notch at 49.9, below the 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

Gold falls as dollar, bonds emerge as preferred safe haven bets

Gold prices eased to a one-week low on May 30 as investors opted for dollars and US government bonds as a hedge against trade tensions between the United States and China. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,276.72 per ounce by 0954 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since May 23 at $1,274.44. US gold futures edged 0.4% lower to $1,281.40 an ounce.

"A strong US dollar is weighing on the gold prices. The dollar has been strong lately; it seems like investors prefer to hold US debts and other low risk serving bonds as opposed to gold," SP Angel analyst Sergey Raevskiy said.

