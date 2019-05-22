What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 10 things to know

Benchmark indices were dragged down by profit booking on May 21, a day after clocking strong gains on the back on exit polls for Lok Sabha Election 2019.

The Sensex closed down 382.87 points at 38,969.80, while Nifty ended 119.20 points lower at 11,709.10. About 970 shares advanced, 1,560 shares declined, and 160 shares remained unchanged.

Tata Motors, BPCL, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports were the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Infratel, Britannia Industries, Titan Company and Reliance Industries.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red led by auto, bank, pharma, energy, infra, metal, energy and IT.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,633.43, followed by 11,557.77. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,834.13 and 11,959.17.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,308.4, down 451.3 points on May 21. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,073.43, followed by 29,838.46. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,735.03, followed by 31,161.66.

Wall Street rises as Huawei reprieve boosts tech shares

Shares of technology companies helped lift Wall Street on Tuesday after the United States temporarily eased curbs on China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, alleviating investor concerns about pressure on future corporate results in the sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.43 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,877.33, the S&P 500 gained 24.13 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,864.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.35 points, or 1.08 percent, to 7,785.72.

Asia stocks wobble as trade fears overshadow Huawei reprieve

Asian stocks were on shaky ground on Wednesday, as earlier relief over Washington’s temporary relaxation of curbs against China’s Huawei Technologies failed to offset deeper worries about trade frictions between the world’s two largest economies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan initially edged up following gains on Wall Street but was last down 0.15 percent. Australian stocks slipped 0.25 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.45 percent and Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.05 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 29.5 points or 0.25 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,756-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil falls after Saudi assurances on market balance, Mideast tensions

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia reiterated it would aim to keep the market balanced and try to reduce tensions in the Middle East, while industry data showed a surprise increase in US crude inventories. Brent crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.5 percent, at USD 71.81 at barrel by 0037, having risen 21 cents on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July delivery were down 54 cents, or 0.9 percent, at USD 62.59.

India projected to grow at 7.1% in FY'20: UN report

India's economy is projected to grow at 7.1 percent in fiscal year 2020 on the back of strong domestic consumption and investment but the GDP growth is a downward revision from the 7.4 percent estimated in January this year, according to a report by the United Nations.

The World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2019 Mid-year Update, released here May 21, said that the Indian economy, which generates two-thirds of the regional output in South Asia, expanded by 7.2 percent in 2018.

"Strong domestic consumption and investment will continue to support growth, which is projected at 7.0 percent in 2019 and 7.1 percent in 2020," the report said.

RBI to create specialised cadre for regulation of banks, NBFCs

A specialised cadre will be created within the Reserve Bank for supervision and regulation of financial institutions, including banks and NBFCs, the RBI said on May 21.This move assumes significance at a time when non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are facing severe liquidity crunch in the wake of IL&FS crisis.

The decision to create a specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre within the RBI was taken at the meeting of the Central Board of the apex bank headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das. It was 576th meeting of the RBI Central Board.

Co-location case: NSE moves Securities Appellate Tribunal against Sebi rulings

The National Stock Exchange on May 21 moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal challenging Sebi's rulings against it in the co-location case, according to an official. A total of three petitions have been filed against the rulings of the market regulator, which had also directed the bourse to disgorge profits worth over Rs 1,000 crore. Two of the pleas are scheduled for hearing on Wednesday, as per the cause list of the tribunal.

In April, Sebi directed the exchange to disgorge profits worth over Rs 1,000 crore and imposed a six-month ban on launching new derivative products besides action against other entities, including some current and former officials.

Sebi proposes to reduce time taken for rights issue process

Sebi on May 21 proposed reducing the overall time taken for rights issue to around 31 days as well as make the application and allotment process more

efficient. Currently, rights issue process takes 55-58 days from the time company decides to launch the issue till listing.

"There is a need to reduce the timelines both in the pre-issue opening phase and after issue closure such that the issuer and shareholders benefit from process efficiencies," Sebi said in a discussion paper.

140 companies to report March quarter numbers today

As many as 140 companies will report their results for March quarter which include names like Ashok Buildcon, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Cipla, Cummins India, IndusInd Bank, MOIL, Thermax etc. among others.

Four stocks under ban period on NSE

For May 21, Adani Power, IDBI, Jet Airways and Reliance Capital are under a ban. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

