What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 10 things to know

Geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan spooked Dalal Street on February 27 as benchmark indices gave up early gains and fell over 200 points in afternoon trade on widespread selling.

The Sensex shed 465 points from day's high to slip below 36,000 levels, down 68.28 points to settle at 35,905.43.

The Nifty50 erased 133 points from day's high to close marginally lower amid volatility ahead of expiry of February derivative contracts due on February 28. It was down 28.60 points to 10,806.70 at close and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.4 percent and Smallcap index gained 0.2 percent while major sectors like banks, FMCG and IT were lower.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,725.37, followed by 10,644.03. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,913.87 and then 11,021.03.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,799.30, down 153.65 points on February 27. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,616.0, followed by 26,432.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,086, followed by 27,372.7.

Wall Street steadies after Lighthizer, Powell, Cohen testimonies

The S&P 500 closed down slightly on Wednesday but well above its session low after testimonies to US Congress from trade and central bank officials as well as President Donald Trump’s former lawyer brought few major surprises.

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer told a congressional hearing the United States and China still had hard work ahead to settle their trade dispute in his first public comments since Trump announced a delay to Chinese import tariffs on Sunday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.82 points, or 0.28 percent, to 25,985.16, the S&P 500 lost 1.52 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,792.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.21 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,554.51.

Asian stocks slip as trade optimism retreats

Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after cautious comments from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer dented some of the recent optimism towards Sino-US trade relations, while the dollar held gains, supported by higher bond yields.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent. Australian stocks fell 0.1 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI shed 0.5 percent and Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.5 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 6.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,797-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil slips on record US crude output, China's weakening economy

Oil prices dipped on Thursday, dragged down by China’s weakening economy and record US crude output, although markets remained relatively well supported by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC.

International Brent crude futures were at $66.23 per barrel at 0129 GMT, down 16 cents, or 0.2 percent from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.90 per barrel, down 4 cents from their last settlement.

Rupee tumbles 17 paise to 71.24 vs USD

The rupee dived 17 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Wednesday amid a flare up of tensions between India and Pakistan. Firming crude oil prices, month-end dollar demand from oil importers and a weak sentiment at domestic equity markets weighed on the rupee, analysts said.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened almost flat at 71.08. It then shuttled between a low of 71.49 and a peak of 70.94, before finally ending at 71.24, showing a loss of 17 paise.

Bank of Korea holds rates as growth risks rise, to sit tight for while

South Korea’s central bank kept interest rates steady on Thursday, a widely expected decision as policymakers shift their focus to supporting an economy facing increasing pressure from falling exports and slowing global growth.

The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) monetary policy committee held its seven-day repurchase rate at 1.75 percent, in line with forecasts from 11 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll. Markets largely shrugged off the widely expected decision, as investors focus on the high-stake nuclear summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam.

China Feb factory activity shrinks for third straight month, misses forecast

Factory activity in China shrank for the third straight month in February, with its official manufacturing gauge falling to a three-year low, highlighting deepening cracks in an economy facing persistently weak demand at home and abroad.

The official Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 in February, data showed on Thursday, the weakest level since February 2016. The 50-point index mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the PMI to come in at 49.5, unchanged from January.

Saudi Arabia defiant on oil cuts after Trump tells OPEC to 'relax'

The Saudi energy minister said Wednesday he is leaning towards extending oil production cuts in the second half of 2019, despite US President Donald

Trump's demand to keep prices down. OPEC cartel countries and other major oil producers in January began implementing a six-month deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day to shore up sagging prices.

The deal has pushed prices higher but so far failed to boost them to their multi-year peak of $85 a barrel reached in October, triggering speculation of an extension of the deal to cut production.

"We remain flexible. I am leaning towards the likelihood of an extension in the second half" of this year for the output cuts, Khalid al-Falih, energy minister of the world's top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, told CNBC television in Riyadh.

Sebi plans amending norms pertaining to corporate debt rejig

Regulator Sebi plans to put in place a stricter framework for providing exemption from open offer requirements with respect to corporate debt restructuring activities, a senior official said.

The markets watchdog has proposed that relaxation might not be given to entities other than lenders in certain conditions as well as do away with the reference to 'competent authority' in the context of exemptions provided under its takeover regulations.

The proposals are expected to be taken up by the Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) board at its meeting scheduled to be held on March 1, the official said.

Three stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For February 28, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Reliance Power stocks are present in this list.

