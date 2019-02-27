What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 10 things to know

The market snapped four-day winning streak and closed sharply lower on Tuesday amid geo-political tensions after surprise air strike by Indian Air Force on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir-based terror camps.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed below psychological 36,000 levels, falling 239.67 points to 35,973.71. The weak global cues also dented market sentiment.

The Nifty50 ended off day's low at 10,835.30, down 44.80 points, but formed bullish candle on the daily charts as closing value is higher than opening levels.

The broader markets also recovered from day's low to end marginally lower. The Nifty Midcap index lost 0.14 percent. The sectoral indices were mixed at

close.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,746.8, followed by 10,658.3. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,906.3 and then 10,977.3.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,952.95, down 206.30 points on February 26. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,750.6, followed by 26,548.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,141.2, followed by 27,329.5.

Wall Street edges lower in choppy session

Wall Street’s three major indexes fell slightly after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors eyed mixed US economic data and corporate news and waited for clarity on issues such as the US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.97 points, or 0.13 percent, to 26,057.98, the S&P 500 lost 2.21 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,793.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.16 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,549.30.

Asia shares tick up, dollar near three-week low after Powell comments

Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday and the dollar fell to a three-week low after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the US central

bank’s recent shift toward a more “patient” approach on policy in the face of a slowing economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 percent in early trade, not far from its five-month high marked on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei share average gained 0.4 percent, while Australian stocks rose 0.3 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 42 points or 0.39 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,865-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil rises on OPEC-led supply cuts, report of falling US crude inventories

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a report of declining crude inventories in the country and as producer club OPEC seemed to stick to its supply cuts despite pressure from US President Donald Trump.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.02 per barrel at 0100 GMT, up 52 cents, or 0.9 percent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures were at $65.55 per barrel, up 34 cents, or 0.5 percent from their last close.

'Patient' policy still warranted despite 'solid' US growth: Fed's Powell

Rising risks and recent soft data should not prevent solid growth for the US economy this year, but the Federal Reserve will remain "patient" in deciding on further interest rate hikes, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

In prepared testimony released in advance of a hearing before the US Senate Banking Committee, Powell reaffirmed the policy shift made by the US central bank in January, citing "crosscurrents and conflicting signals" that weakened the case for further rate increases and made an otherwise positive outlook less certain.

"We view current economic conditions as healthy and the economic outlook as favorable," Powell said in the prepared statement, projecting that the US

economy in 2019 will "expand at a solid pace, albeit somewhat slower than in 2018, and the job market to remain strong."

RBI to infuse Rs 12,500 cr through OMO on February 28

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it would infuse Rs 12,500 crore into the system through open market operations. The RBI said it has decided to conduct purchase of certain government securities under open market operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 12,500 crore on February 28 through multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

The decision on OMO is based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, it added. "There is an overall aggregate ceiling of Rs 125 billion for all the securities in the basket put together. There is no security-wise notified amount," RBI said.

It further said the eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between before noon on Thursday.

BofA-ML bets on two more rate cuts this year

The Reserve Bank will reduce its key policy rates twice this year as it accommodates the concerns about growth amid the cooling price situation, says a brokerage report. The monetary authority will cut the key policy rates at the forthcoming policy review in April, and effect another reduction in either June or August depending on monsoons, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML) said in a report Tuesday.

The RBI surprisingly cut its key lending rate by 0.25 percent to 6.25 as it sought to up the sagging growth amid slowdown in inflation at its February 7 policy.

Rupee slips 10 paise against US dollar

The rupee on Tuesday snapped its gains of previous two sessions and closed 10 paise lower at 71.07 to the US dollar amid fears of escalation in geopolitical tensions following Indian fighter jets' air strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps.

Reacting to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the domestic currency opened 30 paise lower at 71.27 in the early trade and further weakened to 71.35 as the day progressed. However, it recovered from early plunge to settle at 71.07, a loss of 10 paise against the dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth a net Rs Rs 1,674.17 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 720.27 crore, provisional data showed.

Fiscal deficit touches 121.5% of full-year target in Jan

Fiscal deficit touched 121.5 percent of the full-year revised target of Rs 6.34 lakh crore at the end of January on account of lower revenue collections,

government data showed on Tuesday.

The fiscal deficit, or the gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, stood at Rs 7.70 lakh crore during April-January of the current financial year ending March. At the end of January 2018, the deficit was 113.7 percent of the Revised Estimate (RE).

RBI proposes tightening compensation norms for private, foreign banks

Seeking to curb excessive salary payout practices, the Reserve Bank has proposed strict compensation norms for senior officials of private as well as foreign banks, including minimum 50 percent variable component and money clawback provisions.

Floating a discussion paper, the central bank has also proposed that variable pay of CEO and whole-time directors, among other key personnel, should be "capped at 200 percent of fixed pay". Earlier variable pay was capped at 70 percent of fixed pay but did not include Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP).

Five stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For February 27, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways and Reliance Power stocks are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies