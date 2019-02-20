What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

The market fell for the eighth consecutive session on February 19, the longest losing streak since July 2013. The sentiment was dented by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments that the country will retaliate if India launches military strikes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

It looked like a positive session after seven days of losses, but a late sell-off wiped out all gains and benchmark indices slipped into the red for the eighth day in a row.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 145.83 points at 35,352.61 while the Nifty 50 lost 36.60 points to 10,604.40, taking the total eight-day loss to 465 points. The index formed a bearish candle, resembling an Inverted Hammer kind of formation on the daily charts.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,552.4, followed by 10,500.5. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,689.5 and then 10,774.7.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,684.85, up 30.60 points on February 19. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,541.46, followed by 26,398.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,912.26, followed by 27,139.73.

Wall Street rises modestly on Walmart bump

US stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level US-China trade talks resumed in Washington. All three major US equity indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq ending its seventh consecutive day in the black.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,891.32, the S&P 500 gained 4.16 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,779.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.36 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,486.77.

Asia stocks up slightly, eyes on US-China talks, Fed minutes

Asian stocks gained a tad on Wednesday after USChina trade talks resumed while investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve for clues on

policymakers’ thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction policy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 51.5 points or 0.49 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,665 - level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil dips from 2019 highs as rising US supply erodes OPEC cuts

Oil prices slipped from 2019 highs on Wednesday as soaring US production and expectations of an economic slowdown undermined efforts led by producer club OPEC to cut supply to tighten global markets.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $55.84 per barrel at 0126 GMT, down 25 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement. WTI hit a 2019 high of $56.33 earlier this week. International Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $66.18 per barrel after hitting a 2019 high of $66.83 per barrel on Monday.

Japan's exports fall most in two years as Asia shipments weaken

Japan’s exports posted their biggest decline in more than two years in January, adding to concerns about slowing global demand and trade frictions as business confidence softens and orders for the country’s machinery goods fell sharply.

Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japan’s exports fell 8.4 percent in the year to January, versus a 5.5 percent annual drop expected by

economists in a Reuters poll. It was the sharpest annual decline since October 2016, and followed a revised 3.9 percent year-on-year drop last December.

Dollar sags on lower US yields, Fed minutes in focus

The dollar sagged against its peers on Wednesday in the wake of falling US yields and as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes due later in the session.

The US currency has also been weighed down as safe-haven demand for the liquid dollar has ebbed on optimism that a fresh round of talks between China and the United States would help resolve their trade conflict.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield fell sharply to an 11-day low on Tuesday ahead of the Fed meeting minutes, which are due later on Wednesday. The minutes from the January Fed meeting will be closely watched following a dovish statement from the central bank at their January policy-setting meeting.

Banks may have to write off nearly Rs 30,000 cr of loan to IL&FS entities

Financial institutions that have lent money to IL&FS group companies could be collectively staring at a write-off of nearly Rs 30,000 crore, a source told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol.

That is because Rs 65,000 crore of the outstanding loans are to IL&FS groups classified in the ‘red’ category, according to a progress report presented to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the new board led by veteran banker Uday Kotak. This grading denotes companies which cannot meet their payment obligations towards even senior secured financial creditors as and when such obligations become due.

WTO warns of global trade slowdown as indicator hits 9-year low

A quarterly leading indicator of world merchandise trade slumped to its lowest reading in nine years on Tuesday, which should put policymakers on guard for a sharper slowdown if trade tensions continue, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.

The WTO's quarterly outlook indicator, a composite of seven drivers of trade, showed a reading of 96.3, the weakest since March 2010 and down from 98.6 in November. A reading below 100 signals below-trend growth in trade.

NBFC liquidity normalises: Fresh bond sales jump 30% in Jan

Signalling an end to the liquidity crisis that NBFCs have been facing since last September, corporate bond issuances by them have risen by 30 percent in January, reflecting renewed confidence among both issuers as well as investors, says a report.

In the previous seven months, amidst the challenging liquidity constraints faced by the sector following the IL&FS bankruptcy, the corporate bond issuances on a monthly basis has seen falling.

Yes Bank says released RBI report to comply with SEBI norms

Yes Bank on February 19 said that it had released information of nil divergence from a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) FY18 risk assessment report in order to be fully compliant with Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) regulations.

The bank said in a release that the information had to be given out to comply with SEBI's norms for information symmetry among market participants. The bank also said that RBI mandates listed banks to disclose information pertaining to divergence only.

Yes Bank on February 15 said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report be divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.

Six stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For February 20, Adani Enterprises, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power stocks are present in this list.

