What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

Benchmark indices started the week on a negative note with the Nifty falling for the seventh consecutive session on February 18. Consistent outflow of FII money along with geo-political tensions also dented market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 310.51 points to end at 35,498.44 while the Nifty50 slipped 83.40 points to 10,641 and formed a bearish candle.

Going ahead, 10,610-10,583 is the key support zone to watch out for, he said, adding expansion in the daily Bollinger Bands suggests that an accelerated selling can be witnessed once the support zone breaks on closing basis.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,592.97, followed by 10,544.93. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,724.47 and then 10,807.93.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,654.25, down 140 points on February 18. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,571.3, followed by 26,488.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,783.5, followed by 26,912.8.

Asian shares hover near four-month high, buoyed by trade optimism

Asian shares hovered near a four-month peak on Tuesday, supported by hopes that Sino-US trade talks were making positive progress and expectations of policy stimulus from central banks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, staying near Wednesday’s four-month peak while Japan’s Nikkei was almost flat.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 28.5 points or 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,681 -level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US oil prices hit 3-month high amid OPEC-led output cuts

US oil prices hit a three-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.95 per barrel at 0034 GMT, up 36 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last settlement. Earlier in the session, they marked their strongest since November 20 at $56.33 a barrel.

Rupee loses 11 paise to end at 71.34 vs USD on crude oil scare

The rupee weakened by 11 paise to end 71.34 against the US dollar Monday amid firming crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows. Heavy selling in domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee, forex traders said.

This is the fourth straight session of loss for the domestic currency, during which it has depreciated by 64 paise. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened weak at 71.35 and declined further to 71.52.

China's vice premier to visit United States for trade talks this week

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington on Thursday and Friday to continue trade negotiations with the United States, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said.

Liu will meet US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the ministry said in a short statement on Tuesday. It gave no other details.

E-commerce sector to touch $200 bn by 2027 now: Morgan Stanley

With the new foreign direct investment (FDI) rules regarding online marketplaces and the emergence of offline to online model, Morgan Stanley has revised its estimate for the e-commerce sector, expecting it to now clock $200 billion by 2027, from its initial forecast of 2026.

"The new regulations released in December 2018 strive to tighten the functioning of ecommerce companies in India to ensure those with FDI holdings operate as pure marketplaces without any equity interest or control on seller entities or mandatory exclusivity clauses.

We believe these regulations will pose headwinds to growth in the near term as some of the prominent companies restructure their businesses, processes and contracts, to be compliant," the global financial services major Morgan Stanley said in a report.

RBI to inject Rs 12,500-cr liquidity via OMOs on Thursday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monday said it would inject Rs 12,500 crore into the system through purchase of government securities on Thursday to

increase liquidity. The purchase will be made through open market operations (OMOs).

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of...government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 125 billion on February 21, 2019," the RBI said in a release.

The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI core banking solution (E-Kuber) system on February 21.

Central Bank to transfer Rs 28,000 cr interim surplus to government

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its board meeting on February 18 decided to transfer Rs 28,000 crore as interim dividend to the government for the period of July to December 2018.

"Based on a limited audit review and after applying the extant economic capital framework, the Board decided to transfer an interim surplus of Rs 280 billion to the central government for the half-year ended December 31, 2018," the RBI said in its statement.

The interim surplus has been decided after a limited audit review and after applying the Economic Capital Framework. This is the second successive year that RBI will transfer interim surplus to the government.

Vedanta, JSW Steel in talks for a possible, last minute bid for Essar Steel

Even as all the hearings in Essar Steel insolvency case get over on February 19, there may still be a final twist in the seemingly unending auction race. Sources told Moneycontrol that the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta may make another attempt at buying Essar Steel. But this time, it won't be alone but may partner Sajjan Jindal's JSW Steel.

The two companies may come together and put in a joint bid of about Rs 47,000 crore, said an industry executive. "But a final call is yet to be taken," said the executive.

Eight stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For February 19, Adani Enterprises, CG Power, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation Systems, PC Jeweller, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power

stocks are present in this list.

