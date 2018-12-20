What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

Benchmark indices closed higher for the seventh consecutive session on December 19, driven by lower oil prices and bond yields. A likely dovish stance by the Federal Reserve in its policy meeting decision due tonight and continued liquidity infusion by RBI via open market operations (OMOs) also boosted market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 137.25 points to 36,484.33 and the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 58.60 points to 10,967.30.

The Nifty index formed bullish candle on the daily charts. The momentum is so strong that it could touch psychological 11,000 level in the coming session, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,935.13, followed by 10,902.97. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,992.33 and then 11,017.37.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,298.40, up 123.70 points on December 19. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,220.37, followed by 27,142.33. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,370.37, followed by 27,442.33.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US markets tumble

US stocks declined sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s forecast of fewer interest-rate increases in 2019 fell short of investors’ hopes of a more dovish monetary policy. The Dow Industrials closed at their lowest level since November 2017. The Dow Transports plunged 3.2 percent to confirm bear market territory, down nearly 21 percent from their record high on September 14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 351.98 points, or 1.49 percent, to 23,323.66, the S&P 500 lost 39.2 points, or 1.54 percent, to 2,506.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 147.08 points, or 2.17 percent, to 6,636.83.

Asian shares pull back after Fed's signals for more rate hikes

Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.34 percent, with Australian shares dropping as much as 0.65 percent to two-year lows. Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to nine-month lows.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 96 points or 0.87 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,890-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Fed raises interest rates, signals more hikes ahead

After weeks of market volatility and calls by President Donald Trump for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates, the US central bank instead did it again, and stuck by a plan to keep withdrawing support from an economy it views as strong.

US stocks and bond yields fell hard. With the Fed signaling “some further gradual” rate hikes and no break from cutting its massive bond portfolio, traders fretted that policymakers could choke off economic growth. Wednesday’s rate increase, the fourth of the year, pushed the central bank’s key overnight lending rate to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.

Powell did bow to what he called recent “softening” in global growth, tighter financial conditions, and expectations the U.S. economy will slow next year, and said that with inflation expected to remain a touch below the Fed’s 2 percent target next year, policymakers can be “patient.”

RBI releases minutes of meeting for 14th MPC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the minutes of the 14th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

Many members of the committee acknowledged that while inflation was softened, a “wait and watch” approach would be appropriate. The MPC also acknowledged a sharp fall in food and crude oil prices, while staying optimistic on growth.

The decision was made upon a review of the surveys conducted by the Reserve Bank to gauge consumer confidence, households’ inflation expectations, the corporate sector performance, credit conditions, the outlook for the industrial, services and infrastructure sectors, and the projections of professional forecasters.

Oil rebounds from rout on signs of strong product demand

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering somewhat from a sharp selloff during the previous session, after US data showed strong demand for refined products. Sentiment remained negative, however, as investors grappled with weakening demand and worries about oversupply.

Brent crude futures rose 98 cents to settle at $57.24 a barrel, a 1.74 percent gain. The front-month US light crude contract which expired on Wednesday, gained 96 cents to settle at $47.20 a barrel, a 2.08 percent gain. The second-month contract settled at $48.17 a barrel.

Rupee rises, settles 5 paise up at 70.39 vs USD

The rupee pared early gains but managed to end 5 paise higher at 70.39 against the US dollar Wednesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters amid benign crude oil prices and smart gains in domestic equities. This is the third straight session of gains for the domestic unit, during which it has rallied by a hefty 151 paise.

Traders said sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks ahead of the US Fed policy decision propped up the rupee, while sliding oil prices eased current account deficit concerns. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened on a firm note at 70.05.

IPO market to remain dry till poll outcomes: Kotak Investment Banking

Primary market activity is unlikely to revive at least untill the outcome of the general elections, according to a domestic brokerage. The comments come a day after capital markets regulator Sebi expressed concerns over the sluggish IPO activity, despite it already clearing over Rs 60,000 crore worth of issues.

"There will be very few IPOs in the first half of 2019, may be only two," head for equity capital markets at Kotak Investment Banking, V Jayasankar said on Wednesday.

S Ramesh, managing director and chief executive, said once the election results are out and normalcy returns, we can see some activity. Apart from the elections, the only factor that will have a bearing on IPO issuances is crude prices, Ramesh added.

Govt to seek more funds for public sector banks

The government will infuse additional capital into public sector banks (PSBs) in a move that is aimed at easing credit availability in the economy ahead of general elections due by May. The measure is likely to be announced in Parliament on Thursday.

Responding to questions about how much capital the government will infuse, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, “Wait for the supplementary demand (for grants) which is likely to come up tomorrow.”

State-run lenders have been struggling with a massive pile of bad loans, as well as huge losses, forcing the government to infuse funds to ensure that they meet the prescribed capital norms and can boost credit disbursements, Mint reported.

4 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For December 20, 2018, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Jet Airways and Reliance Capital are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies