What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

Equities may see a mixed start amid lower close on the US markets and rising Asian indices. Higher crude oil prices could also weigh on benchmarks. Trends on SGX Nifty currently indicate a higher opening for the market here.

The market managed to extend Friday's gains and closed higher on Monday after a roller-coaster ride. The late buying by the bulls pushed the Nifty to close above psychological 10,500 levels which resulted in a 'Dragonfly Doji' type of pattern on the daily candlestick charts on Monday which also resembles a 'Hammer' like formation.

The Nifty50, after opening higher at 10,524.20 traded rangebound for the major part of the session but gained strength in late trade to close 40 points higher at 10,512.50.

A Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders but it also points to the fact that bulls managed to bring the index towards the opening level. The index has to clear its immediate hurdle of 10,547 for the bullish sentiment to continue.

Traders are advised to trade with a strict stop loss at 10,390 levels and look for a target of 10,770, experts said.

A look at cues from the market in India and abroad to help you with your trade.

Asian markets higher

News agency Reuters reported that Asian stocks bounced modestly on Tuesday, gaining a toe-hold after a week of heavy losses, although increasing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the West fanned geopolitical concerns and capped gains.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.25 percent, crawling away from a 19-month trough touched on Thursday.

Japan’s Nikkei bounced 0.3 percent following a decline of nearly 2 percent the previous day.

Wall Street ends lower

Equities in the US ended lower in a choppy trading session on Monday, dragged down by technology stocks amid lingering worries over interest rates and corporate earnings, Reuters reported.

The benchmark S&P 500 index teetered between positive and negative territory for much of the day but moved definitively lower in the last half-hour of trading. The Dow, which was positive for most of the session, reversed course.

Crude surges amid falling Iran exports, Saudi tensions

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on signs of falling Iran oil exports ahead of U.S. sanctions against Tehran in November, while geopolitical tensions remain over a missing Saudi journalist. International benchmark Brent crude for December delivery rose 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $80.87 per barrel by 0032 GMT.U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up 5 cents at $71.83 a barrel.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty currently indicate a higher opening for the market here. The futures are trading around 10,540, up around 25 points.

Rupee snaps three-session gaining streak

The rupee snapped its three-session gaining streak to end 26 paise lower at 73.83 against the US dollar on October 15 after crude prices rose amid intensifying geopolitical tensions, according to a report by Press Trust of India.

Dealers said a spurt in dollar demand from importers dragged down the domestic currency.

9 BSE companies to declare results

Around nine companies on the BSE will be announcing their September quarter earnings during the day. The key names to watch out are Federal Bank, Infosys and Hero MotoCorp, among others.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised stake in DHFL in Sept quarter when stock crashed 57%

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in housing finance company DHFL during July-September quarter when the stock crashed 57 percent on the back of IL&FS-led liquidity crisis fears in the NBFC space.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 3.19 percent stake in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation by end of September quarter.

The ace investor increased his stake in the company by 43 basis points from 2.76 percent in the June quarter.

Trade deficit in September at 5-month low; exports in witness negative growth

Despite high oil prices, merchandise trade deficit was at a five-month low of $13.98 billion in September as compared with $17.39 billion in August. The deficit was $9 billion in September, 2017, data released by commerce ministry showed.

During April-September, the deficit was $94.32 billion.

Merchandise exports, however, witnessed a marginal negative growth of 2.15 percent at $27.95 billion in September from $28.56 billion a year and $27.84 billion in August.

October FII outflows at steepest in two years

According to a report by Mint, selling of Indian shares by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) intensified in October. They sold local equities worth $2.35 billion so far in October, the most since November 2016 when they withdrew $2.6 billion. The sell-off follows an FII outflow of $1.3 billion and $277 million in September and August, respectively.

Gold at 5-year high

A report by Business Standard indicates that the price of standard gold hit its highest in five years at Zaveri Bazaar, following a sharp increase in the international market and robust consumer demand this festive season.

Data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (Ibja) showed standard gold was at Rs 31,900 per 10g in the spot bullion on Monday, up nearly 0.6 per cent from its previous close of Rs 31,735 per 10g. The rise has been on for four days in a row. Silver also rose, to trade at Rs 38,540 a kg.