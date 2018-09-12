What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

After a gap-up opening, the Nifty 50 remained volatile in early trade on September 11. The index, however, wiped out all gains in later part of the session to breach the psychological 11,300-mark. Further weakness in the rupee and trade war tensions hit market sentiment.

The market corrected sharply for the second consecutive session, forming large bearish candle which resembles like 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern on the daily candlestick chart.

The Nifty50 after opening gap up at 11,476.85 managed to hit an intraday high of 11,479.40 amid volatility in morning, but suddenly in the last couple of hours of trade it started falling sharply to break 11,300-mark and hit day's low of 11,274. The index closed 150.60 points or 1.32 percent lower at 11,287.50.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,214.53, followed by 11,141.57. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,419.93 and 11,552.37.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,807.50, down 394.25 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,613.67, followed by 26,419.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,159.87, followed by 27,512.23.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street gains as Apple, tech rebound

US stocks rose on Tuesday as Apple led a jump in technology shares and a gain of more than 2 percent in oil prices drove up energy shares. Apple rose 2.5 percent, boosting the three major indexes, a day ahead of its expected unveiling of new iPhone models. The S&P technology sector gained 0.8 percent, its biggest percentage jump in two weeks, also boosted by Microsoft, up 1.7 percent, and Facebook, up 1.1 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.99 points, or 0.44 percent, to 25,971.06, the S&P 500 gained 10.76 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,887.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.31 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7,972.47.

Asia stocks wobble near 14-month lows on simmering trade worries

Asian stocks were pinned near 14-month lows on Wednesday, as investor confidence was chilled by the latest round of verbal threats in an intensifying US-China trade conflict. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.05 percent, hovering near its lowest levels plumbed since July 2017 on Monday.

Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.25 percent and Australian stocks gave up 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI managed to eke out a modest 0.15 percent gain.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 28 points or 0.25 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,349-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee ends at record closing low of 72.69/$

The Indian rupee on September 11, 2018 closed at a record low of 72.69 per US dollar, against a previous close of 72.45 per USD. Weakness in the currency, analysts said, was largely because of factors such as surge in oil prices, trade war concerns along with lack of aggressive intervention by India’s central bank.

However, the currency was marginally off the record intraday low of 72.74 per US dollar in the afternoon trade. Government bonds too took a hit on Tuesday amid global weakness. The 10-year benchmark government bond yield climbed to 8.18 percent.

Oil prices rise on lower US crude inventories, looming Iran sanctions

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fueled expectations of a tightening market.

Prices were also pushed up by Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall on the US East Coast on Friday, and which has caused fuel shortages following the evacuation of millions of households and businesses.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.81 per barrel at 0047 GMT, up 56 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last settlement. Brent crude futures climbed 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.30 a barrel.

RBI remains net seller of US dollar in July, sells $1.87 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to be a net seller of the US dollar for the fourth consecutive month in July, after it sold $1.874 billion of greenback in the spot market, RBI data showed.

In the reporting month, the central bank purchased $4.129 billion, while sold $6.003 billion in the spot market, the recent RBI data showed. In June, May and April, the RBI had net sold $6.184 billion, $5.767 billion and $2.483 billion of the US dollar, respectively. In July 2017, the apex bank was the net buyer of the US currency, as it had bought $4.893 billion, while sold $1.940 billion in the spot market.

RBI nominee on PSU boards create illusion of regulatory control: Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan is not in favour of having an RBI nominee on the boards of public sector banks, saying it creates an “illusion that the regulator is in control”. “The RBI is primarily a referee, not a player in the process of commercial lending. Its nominees on bank boards have no commercial lending experience and can only try and make sure that processes are followed,” he said in a note to Chairman of Estimates Committee Murli Manohar Joshi.

“They (RBI nominee) offer an illusion that the regulator is in control, which is why nearly every RBI Governor has asked the government for permission to withdraw them from bank boards,” he said.

States to get Rs 22,700 cr windfall from Rupee plunge,crude spike

The continuing plunge in the rupee, coupled with the rising crude prices, will give the states a windfall in tax revenues to the tune of Rs 22,700 crore over and above the budget estimates for the current fiscal, says a report.

The rupee plumbed a new life-time low of 72.73 to a dollar, falling 28 paise on September 11 on strengthening American currency as crude prices went past the $78 a barrel mark. This also pulled down the markets with the benchmark Sensex crashing by over 509 points or 1.34 percent, to close at 37,413.13. "This increase in petrol and diesel prices is likely to give the states a windfall gain of around Rs 22,700 crore over and above the budget estimates for current fiscal," SBI Research said in a note.

Sebi calls for bigger, cleaner and safer markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday called for bigger, cleaner and safer markets and enhancing overall governance standards in the market for issuers, intermediaries and market infrastructure providers.

The market regulator said the call on recommendations made by the Fair Market Conduct Committee to strengthen the rules to deter financial crimes such as frauds, market manipulations and insider trading, would be taken soon. “We are also equally committed to ensure clean and safe markets. We are duty bound to ensure that the market mechanism is not misused or manipulated by unscrupulous elements,” Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said. “The Fair Market Conduct Committee constituted by Sebi had submitted its recommendations, which were also put in public domain seeking comments. A view on these recommendations will be taken soon,” he added.

US, China trade war likely to cost Beijing 700,000 jobs: JPMorgan

The tariff battle with the US will probably cost China 700,000 jobs, or more in the event of further escalation. The job losses would come if the US imposes 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese exports and China retaliates by devaluing its currency by 5 percent and adding to levies on US goods, according to economists led by Haibin Zhu at JPMorgan Chase & Co. If China doesn’t retaliate at all, 3 million people could lose their jobs, they wrote in a research note on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

Chinese companies flee overseas to avoid US tariffs

The growing number of Chinese companies are adopting a crafty way to evade US President Donald Trump's tariffs: remove the "Made in China" label by shifting production to countries such as Vietnam, Serbia and Mexico. Chinese factories making everything from bikes to tyres, plastics and textiles are moving assembly lines abroad to skirt higher customs taxes on their exports to the United States and elsewhere, according to public filings.

"It's inevitable that the new duties will lead companies to review their supply chains globally overnight they will become 25 percent less competitive than they were," said Christopher Rogers, a supply chain expert at trade data firm Panjiva.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies