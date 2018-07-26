What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

Positive cues in global markets, along with upbeat trends on the SGX Nifty could spill over to the markets in India on Thursday morning.

The NIfty after opening higher attempted many times to move near its earlier record high amid rangebound trade but failed to do so due to selling pressure at higher levels on Wednesday. The index ended flat with a negative bias ahead of expiry of July derivative contracts, forming bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts, which also resembles 'Spinning Top’ kind of pattern.

Spinning Top is often regarded as a neutral pattern which suggests indecisiveness on the part of both bulls as well as bears. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as in a downtrend.

The Nifty Midcap index also ended flat while the sectoral trend was mixed. The 30-share BSE Sensex managed to end at record closing high again, rising 33.13 points to 36,858.23.

The NIfty after opening higher at 11,148.40 attempted many times to move near its record high of 11,171.55 but failed to do so and remained in a 44-point range at around 11,113.25-11,157.15 throughout the session. The index closed 2.30 points lower at 11,132 after three consecutive positive sessions.

Once the key hurdle of 11,171 gets taken out, the benchmark index can march towards 11,450 in the short term, he said, adding on the downside, 11,030-11,020 shall act as a key support zone for any minor degree dip.

India VIX fell by 1.18 percent at 12.32 levels. VIX has been falling down from last five sessions and decline in with rising Put Call Ratio suggests that Put writers have taken the market in their tight grip.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street closes sharply higher

Markets in US closed sharply higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump managed to get concessions from the European Union to avoid a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.16 points to close at 25,414.10 after falling more than 100 points earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2 percent to an all-time high of 7,932.24.

Asian markets

Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday, taking comfort from gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods, Reuters reported.

In a news conference following a meeting between the two leaders on Wednesday, Trump said he and Juncker had agreed to work to lower industrial tariffs on both sides and to increase European imports of liquefied natural gas and soybeans from the United States, among other measures.

The meeting helped to extend a rally in global stocks into its fourth day, as investors took heart from a rare piece of good news amid global concerns over trade.

SGX Nifty

Nifty Futures on the Singaporean exchanges were trading strong, with the index inching towards 11,200, pointing to a possible fresh record high. As of 10 am Singapore Time, the futures were trading at 11,171, up 39 points and had clocked an intraday high of 11,194.

Over 60 BSE companies to declare results

The market will watch out for all the action from earnings front as 62 companies will be declaring their June quarter earnings. Among the key ones to watch out will be Bharti Airtel, Biocon, Colgate, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Eveready Industries, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, NIIT, Quess Corp, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Coffee, Tata Power, and Yes Bank.

Rupee bounces to 1-week high as dollar rally cools

Reversing its two-session slide, the rupee rebounded by 15 paise today to end at a fresh one-week high of 68.79 against the US dollar on bouts of greenback selling by exporters and corporates. The forex market witnessed a highly volatile session, with the home currency falling initially before staging a comeback.

The upbeat trend was supported by unwinding of long dollar positions by speculators and local banks in view of subdued overseas cues, even as Dalal Street's record-breaking run continued for the third straight day.

The Indian unit also recovered against the British pound, euro and Japanese yen. Most Asian currencies were treading water.

HDFC AMC IPO fully subscribed on first day led by QIB, retail investors

The initial public offer of HDFC Asset Management Company has been fully subscribed on the first day Wednesday.

The issue has received bids for 1.94 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares (excluding anchor portion), subscribing 1.03 times as per the data available on the NSE website.

The reserved category of qualified institutional investors subscribed 1.18 times while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors has seen subscription of 54 percent and retail 1.34 times.

The mutual fund firm has fixed price band at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share for the issue which will close on July 27.

SEBI proposes alternative payment mechanism for retail investors in IPO

Markets regulator SEBI today proposed introducing Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an alternative payment option for retail investors buying shares in an initial public offer.

The new mechanism would increase the efficiency of the existing system and curtail the need for manual intervention, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.

UPI is an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It allows instant transfer of money between any two person's bank accounts using a payment address which uniquely identifies a person's bank account.

For simplifying the process of investing in public issue for retail investors, SEBI has proposed the use of UPI mechanism which would allow the investor to authorise blocking of funds for making an application, as is done using ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount).

NSE, SGX resume discussions on potential collaboration in GIFT IFSC

The National Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange today said that they have resumed discussions on a potential collaboration in Gujarat's international financial services centre while the ongoing arbitration proceedings have been deferred pending outcome of the talks.

The two would jointly engage and consult relevant stakeholders on the proposed collaboration in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre

Market participants believe that the discussions could be related to getting liquidity from offshore markets to the GIFT City.

"The SGX and the NSE have resumed discussions on a potential collaboration in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC)," the Indian bourse said in a statement.

Govt’s capital infusion in 5 pubic sector banks is credit positive: Moody’s

The government’s plan to infuse Rs 11,336 crore in five state-owned banks, including scam-hit PNB, is credit positive and will help these lenders meet the regulatory requirement.

According to global rating agency, Moody’s, the other lenders include Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

The government will infuse Rs 2,816 crore in Punjab National Bank (PNB), Rs 1,790 crore in Allahabad Bank, Rs 2,019 crore in Andhra Bank, Rs 2,157 crore in Indian Overseas Bank and Rs 2,555 crore in Corporation Bank.

The Rs 11,336-crore capital infusion is part of the Rs 65,000 crore that the government plans to infuse into the 21 public sector banks this financial year.

SEBI raps mutual fund trustees over irregularities

Market regulator SEBI on Wednesday hauled up the independent trustees of mutual funds (MFs) for alleged violations by the fund houses, and asked them to ensure high corporate governance standards, according to a report by the Hindu Business Line.

“Mutual Fund is a significant industry with the recent times witnessing record growth. Therefore, there is a need to have a good governance system in place. The role of Trustees being critical, it was considered important to reach out to the Independent Trustees of Mutual Funds, to interact with them, sensitize them on the significant role played by them and seek their feedback,” SEBI said in a statement on its website.

This comes after the regulator’s July 9 letter to the Association of Mutual Funds of India, asking it to ensure corrective measures against over 24 severe violations by domestic MFs found during inspections.