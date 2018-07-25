What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

The Nifty after opening above 11,100 levels remained positive throughout the session on global cues, though there was some volatility. The index gained for third consecutive session to end at record closing high on Tuesday, forming bullish candle on the daily charts.

All sectoral indices participated in the rally except IT and Bank. Metal was the biggest gainer, rising 3 percent followed by Pharma (up 1.25 percent) and Realty (2.5 percent).

The broader markets also extended rally with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 1.3 percent and Smallcap rising 2.3 percent.

The Nifty opened higher at 11,109 and gained further strength to hit an intraday high of 11,143.40. It saw some profit booking in the middle of trade to hit day's low of 11,092.50 but did not turn in the red. The index end at record closing high of 11,134.30, up 49.50 points, and is 37 points away from its intraday all-time high of 11,171.55 seen on January 29.

Besides price behaviour of Bank Nifty, which accommodates some of the heavy weights of Nifty50, is also pointing to slow down of momentum in Nifty50 as it is still struggling inside the 9-day old congestion zone without seeing a breakout, he added.

US markets

The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday as Alphabet’s blowout results sparked a rally in high-growth stocks and bolstered expectations of a robust earnings season, while a rise in oil and metal prices boosted energy and material companies, Reuters reported. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose to its highest since early February and is within 2 percent of its late-January record as a clutch of robust earnings helped offset concerns of a U.S.-China trade war and a strengthening dollar.

Shares of Alphabet jumped 5.3 percent to a record $1,275 after the online search giant’s quarterly results trounced Wall Street estimates.

Google’s parent was the biggest boost to the S&P 500 as well as Nasdaq, and helped push the S&P technology sector up 0.49 percent. Facebook and Amazon were up 1.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Both report earnings later this week.

Asian markets

Asian markets were trading mixed on Wednesday morning, with Japan and Hong Kong mirroring Wall Street's moves. The Nikkei 225 traded higher by 0.4 percent in Tokyo.

The Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.16 percent after three consecutive sessions of gains while the smaller Shenzhen Composite moved higher by 0.09 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.44 percent to record more convincing gains. In Seoul, the Kospi slipped into negative territory as large cap technology stocks turned lower.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading flat on Wednesday, pointing to a similar start on the market here as well. The futures were up 2 points.

56 BSE companies to declare results

The Street could keep an eye on all the actions from the earnings front as over 50 companies are set to announce their June quarter numbers. The big names include Ambuja Cements, Canara Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, L&T, PVR, Oriental Bank of Commerce, among others.

HDFC AMC IPO opens today

HDFC Asset Management Company, the joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation and Standard Life Investments, is set to open its initial public offering for subscription on July 25.

This is the sixth public offer of the current financial year 2018-19, after TCNS Clothing, Varroc Engineering, RITES, Fine Organics Industries and Indostar Capital Finance.

Equity shares offered through this public issue are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

SEBI moving to simplify de-listing of companies

Nearly 15 years after the reverse book-building method of price discovery was introduced, SEBI is studying if it can do away with it for de-listing companies.

A source close to the development told BusinessLine that one of the options suggested by an expert committee was to replace the current de-listing method with the tender offer route, where the company promoters would give shareholders a price range.

While there is a consensus within SEBI that the reverse book-building method needs to go, the alternative is yet to be fine-tuned, the source said.

SEBI proposes rules for reclassification of promoters

SEBI on Tuesday proposed a three-phase process for reclassification of promoters as public shareholders and issued a consultation paper on it, according to a report on The Hindu Business Line.

First, the company promoters will have to apply to the stock exchanges for reclassification. Next, the request will go to the company board, which will give its recommendation and place it before the shareholders. In the final stage, shareholders can approve or disapprove it in a general meeting through an ordinary resolution. The promoter will not be permitted to vote on the resolution, the SEBI paper said.

Also, there has to be a cooling-off period between the date of board meeting and shareholders’ meeting to consider the request of the promoter.

“Such stages will also ensure that there are enough checks and balances in place to ensure that interests of all stakeholders are safeguarded,” the SEBI paper said.

Oil prices rise for second day, buoyed by fall in US inventories

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday after industry group data showed US crude inventories fell more than expected last week, easing worries about oversupply that had dragged on markets in recent sessions.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $73.73 a barrel by 0035 GMT. The global benchmark settled 38 cents higher at $73.44 a barrel on Tuesday, after climbing as high as $74.

US West Texas Intermediate CLc1 rose 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $68.74, having settled the previous session up 63 cents, or nearly 1 percent.

India's bank non-performing loans rise to $150.2 bln at end-March

Bad loans held by India’s banks rose to Rs 10.36 lakh crore ($150.21 billion) at the end of March, the government said on Tuesday, with state-backed lenders accounting for more than 86 percent of the total non-performing loans.

Twenty one banks majority owned by the Indian government had gross non-performing loans of Rs 8.96 lakh crore, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal told the Parliament, citing central bank data for global operations of the lenders.

In a separate response to a question from a lawmaker, junior finance minister Shiv Pratap Shukla said the gross non-performing loan ratio of the state lenders had reached 14.6 percent in the 2017/18 financial year.

At the end of December last year, the banking sector’s total non-performing loans was almost Rs 9 lakh crore, according to previously released government data.

Bitcoin bounces above $8,400

Bitcoin has recovered in the past few days, but its value is still almost $200 billion less than when it hit its record high in December 2017, according to CNBC.com. The cryptocurrency is trading just above $8,400 on Wednesday, according to CoinDesk, but that's still some 58 percent off the $19,783.21 record from December. Market capitalization or value is down by almost $200 billion since then.