What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know

The Nifty after opening flat gained strength in the morning trade itself and reclaimed psychological 11,000-mark despite tepid global cues on Friday.

The index managed to hold the same level at close, forming small bullish candle on the daily charts and Doji Cross kind of pattern on the weekly scale.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remain volatile throughout the week which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. It appears like a cross or a plus sign.

Index has got stuck in between 10,923 to 11,078 zones from last eight trading sessions and requires a range breakout to commence the next leg of rally, experts said, adding the flat close on week on basis with a Doji candle which indicates a tug of war while decline is being bought in the market.

"Nifty continued its rangebound move as it bounced back with a bullish candle from the lower end of the trading range present between 10,925–11,080 levels where as on the weekly charts it registered a Doji Cross kind of formation suggesting indecisiveness and lack of direction throughout the week," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US market

Markets in US closed somewhat flat on Friday even as threats by US President Donald Trump to increase threats was outweighed by strong earnings. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 2,801.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell just 6.38 points to 25,058.12. For the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly lower while the Dow rose 0.1 percent.

Asian markets

The dollar declined on Monday against major currencies to its lowest in more than two weeks after US President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy, while stocks slipped on fears of further trade protectionist measures. Trump, on Friday, lamented the recent strength of the US dollar and accused the European Union and China of manipulating their currencies.

Asian stocks followed that lead on Monday with Japan’s Nikkei stumbling 0.9 percent. Australian shares were off 0.1 percent while the New Zealand market was down 0.4 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up a touch waiting for other markets to open. Trump’s comments also hit the greenback, which was last down 0.2 percent at 94.25 against a basket of six major peers, and steepened long-term Treasury yields.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an absolutely flat start to the market on Monday morning. The Nifty futures are currently trading over 11,000-mark, with a gain of 1 point on the Singaporean exchange.

35 BSE firms to declare earnings today

Earnings season has kicked off and companies will be declaring their numbers for the June quarter. Among the 35 names that will announce them are ACC, Delta Corp, Granules India, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Securities, L&T Infotech, Tejas Networks and United Spirits, among others.

Sebi norms: 291 listed firms need to split CMD post

Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and Bharti Airtel are among the 291 listed companies that will have to appoint a non-executive chairperson on their boards by April 1, 2020 to comply with regulator Sebi's directive and most of these firms will need to split the roles of chairman and managing director for compliance. Currently, many companies have merged the two posts as CMD (chairman-cum-managing director), leading to some overlapping of the board and management, which could lead to conflict of interest.

Under the new Sebi norms, the top 500 listed entities will have to ensure that the chairperson is a non-executive director from April 1, 2020. It will eventually lead to a split in the post of chairman and managing director.

FPIs pull out Rs 2,000 crore in July so far

Continuing their selling spree, foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore from the capital markets this month so far on higher crude oil prices and a depreciating rupee. The latest sell-off comes after foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew over Rs 61,000 crore from the capital markets in the last three months (April to June). Prior to that, overseas investors had infused Rs 2,661 crore in March. As per data compiled by depositories, net outflow in the debt markets stood at Rs 1,173 crore during July 2-20, while the same in equity was at Rs 858 crore, resulting in a net withdrawal of Rs 2,031 crore.

GST exempted on sanitary napkins; rates for TVs, fridges, washing machines cut

Televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, electrical appliances, perfumes and several handicraft items, among others, are set to get cheaper with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday deciding to slash rates on a host of items. Millions of consumers, small traders and artisans will benefit from the move ahead of the festival season.

The Council has also decided to fully exempt sanitary napkins from GST, from the existing 12 percent. A high GST rate on sanitary napkins had imposed last year had triggered howls of protest from consumer activist and women groups.

In a mini-budget of sorts, the GST council significantly pruned the list of items placed in the highest tax slab of 28 percent, demonstrating the Centre and states’ growing confidence in the new system that seeks to unify India into one common national market.

Seven of 10 most valued cos add over Rs 53,799 cr in market cap

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 53,799.78 crore to their market capitalisation last week, with RIL topping the chart.

For the week ended Friday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys and SBI made gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap), while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.

RIL’s market valuation surged Rs 20,162.14 crore to Rs 7,15,106.70 crore.

SEBI considering fresh guidelines to boost start-up listing

SEBI is likely to come up with new guidelines to boost listing of start-ups in the main platform of the two major stock exchanges in India. The tweaked norms are likely to come into force in two months, The Hindu Business Line reported, quoting highly-placed sources in the start-up ecosystem.

The regulator has in recent months been engaging with various stakeholders, including start-ups, investors and industry bodies such as Nasscom and TiE to tweak the listing norms for start-ups. The sources added that SEBI is planning to allow start-ups to list on the SME (small and medium enterprises) platform of stock exchanges or on the main platform.

Morgan Stanley sees rupee at 70.3 in July-Sept

The US dollar is expected to remain bullish until middle of next month, and equity and bond outflows from emerging markets are also likely to stay strong, says a Morgan Stanley report.

The global financial services major is "neutral" on rupee and forecasts rupee at 70.3 per US dollar in the third quarter of this year (July-September). The global brokerage further said that oil prices are expected to fall as global oil supply increases and this should provide a "tailwind for rupee and moderate the RBI's concern about inflation accelerating".

Trump threatens tariffs on all $500 billion of Chinese imports

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was ready to impose tariffs on all USD 500 billion of imported goods from China, threatening to escalate a clash over trade policy that has unnerved financial markets.

“We’re down a tremendous amount,” Trump said in an interview about trade imbalances with China on CNBC television broadcast on Friday. “I’m ready to go to 500.”

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.