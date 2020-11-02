WF Asian Fund offloads 1% stake in Fortis Healthcare, HDFC MF 1.86% in Premier Explosives

Ward Ferry Management's hedge fund WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund on November 2 sold 1 percent equity stake in Fortis Healthcare via open market transactions.

WF offloaded 40.50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 125.67 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 40 lakh shares at Rs 125.53 per share on BSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed.

WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund held 3,30,97,877 equity shares in Fortis (representing 4.38 percent of total paid-up equity) as of September 2020.

Among others, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 1 lakh shares each in Premier Explosives on BSE and the NSE at Rs 115 per share.

HDFC Trustee Company through HDFC Infrastructure Fund held 7,78,104 equity shares in Premium Explosives (representing 7.24 percent of total paid-up equity) as of September 2020.