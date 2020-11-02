172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wf-asian-fund-offloads-1-stake-in-fortis-healthcare-hdfc-mf-1-86-in-premier-explosives-6055361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WF Asian Fund offloads 1% stake in Fortis Healthcare, HDFC MF 1.86% in Premier Explosives

HSIL itself acquired 4,60,351 shares of its own at Rs 75.85 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ward Ferry Management's hedge fund WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund on November 2 sold 1 percent equity stake in Fortis Healthcare via open market transactions.

WF offloaded 40.50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 125.67 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 40 lakh shares at Rs 125.53 per share on BSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed.

WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund held 3,30,97,877 equity shares in Fortis (representing 4.38 percent of total paid-up equity) as of September 2020.

Close

Among others, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 1 lakh shares each in Premier Explosives on BSE and the NSE at Rs 115 per share.

HDFC Trustee Company through HDFC Infrastructure Fund held 7,78,104 equity shares in Premium Explosives (representing 7.24 percent of total paid-up equity) as of September 2020.

HSIL itself acquired 4,60,351 shares of its own at Rs 75.85 per share on the NSE.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 09:51 pm

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #Fortis Healthcare #HSIL #India #Market Edge #stocks

