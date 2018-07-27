Westlife Development surges 19% after posting Q1 profit, double digit growth in same-store-sales growth

Westlife Development share price rallied 19 percent intraday Friday after the company posted profit and double digit same-store-sales growth in Q1FY19.

Profit for the quarter ended June stood at Rs 11.6 crore against loss of Rs 2.7 crore in the same period last year, said the owner of the master franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India.

Revenue from operations increased sharply by 30.2 percent to Rs 341.7 crore compared to Rs 262.4 crore in same period last fiscal.

"A tight control on costs and increasing number of restaurants functioning under the efficient Restaurant Operating Platform (ROP) 2.0 has led to strong profit growth," Amit Jatia, Vice-Chairman of Westlife Development said.

The company reported a double digit same-store-sales growth (SSSG) of 24.1 percent making it the 12th consecutive quarter of positive sales growth, against 25.1 percent in previous quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 34 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 14.7 crore in corresponding period last year and margin expanded 440 basis points to 10 percent YoY.

At 14:29 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 386.00, up Rs 38.05, or 10.94 percent on the BSE.