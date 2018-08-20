App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 08:04 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

WestBridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquires Star Health

A consortium of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with WestBridge Capital have been selected as the final buyer for Star Health Insurance.

India's largest health insurance company in terms of profits and premium, Star Health is being acquired for a billion dollars by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and a consortium led by WestBridge Capital.

A consortium of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with WestBridge Capital have been selected as the final buyer for Star Health Insurance and sources tell us that it was a race between this particular consortium with ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance had placed a bid amount of approximately Rs 5,800 crore whereas the consortium led by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had submitted a bid amount of approximately Rs 6,500 crore. So the valuation aspect of this particular transaction went in favour of the consortium led by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be a promoter of Star Health with 35 percent stake in the company.

- Safecrop Holdings will be the new owner of Star Health- Safecrop Holdings comprises of WestBridge AIF, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Madison Capital
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 08:04 am

