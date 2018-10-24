Wendt India rises 6% on better Q2 numbers

Shares of Wendt India rose 6 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted better numbers in the quarter ended September 2018.

The company has reported 76 percent jump in its Q2 net profit to Rs 4.6 crore versus Rs 2.65 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up at Rs 41.61 crore versus Rs 36.93 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,260 and 52-week low Rs 2,270.05 on 03 January, 2018 and 14 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.39 percent below its 52-week high and 26.87 percent above its 52-week low.

At 12:17 hrs Wendt (India) was quoting at Rs 2,880, up Rs 118.65, or 4.30 percent on the BSE.