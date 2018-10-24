App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wendt India rises 6% on better Q2 numbers

Revenue was up at Rs 41.61 crore versus Rs 36.93 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Wendt India rose 6 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted better numbers in the quarter ended September 2018.

The company has reported 76 percent jump in its Q2 net profit to Rs 4.6 crore versus Rs 2.65 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up at Rs 41.61 crore versus Rs 36.93 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,260 and 52-week low Rs 2,270.05 on 03 January, 2018 and 14 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.39 percent below its 52-week high and 26.87 percent above its 52-week low.

At 12:17 hrs Wendt (India) was quoting at Rs 2,880, up Rs 118.65, or 4.30 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 12:24 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.