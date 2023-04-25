 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun India surges 4% on share buyback proposal

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

The board of directors will meet on April 27 to consider a share buyback, approve Q4 and FY23 results and also recommend a dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company has said

Welspun India surges 4% as company to consider share buyback proposal

Shares of Welspun India surged four percent in the morning trade on April 25 after the company said it would consider a share buyback proposal in its upcoming board meeting.

In addition to financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider at its meeting on April 27, a share buyback plan and recommendation of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company told exchanges.

At 9.42 am, shares of Welspun India were trading 3.4 percent higher at Rs 85.9 on the NSE. The stock has rallied 30 percent in the past month and risen over 200 percent in the past three years.

