you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun India, Jai Corp, Coffee Day top gainers among A group stocks, up 7-8%

From the BSE 'A' group, Welspun India spiked 8.23 percent hitting a high of Rs 77.45 per scrip, followed by Jai Corp which added 7.1 percent hitting an intraday high of Rs 173.90 per share

The Indian market continues to trade lower with the Sensex down 60 points and trading at 38,629 mark while the Nifty50 is trading lower by 10 points at 11,666 in the afternoon session. Nifty energy, media and PSU banks are the top sectoral losers while Nifty IT and pharma outperformed.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 884 stocks advancing, 827 declining and 361 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1345 stocks advanced, 1252 declined and 167 remained unchanged.

From the BSE 'A' group, Welspun India spiked 8.23 percent hitting a high of Rs 77.45 per scrip while this was followed by Jai Corp which added 7.1 percent hitting an intraday high of Rs 173.90 per share. Coffee Day came in third in the list of A group stocks which is up 6.95 percent hitting a high of Rs 286 per share in the afternoon trade.

Mindtree and HDIL are trading higher by 5.96 percent and 5.11 percent respectively with HDIL touching a high of Rs 32.40 while Mindtree recorded a high of Rs 1113 per share.

Reliance Naval, Indo Count Industries and Lupin along with Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma and Tech Mahindra are the other gainers in this segment. Reliance Naval registered a gain of 4.96 percent while Indo Count Industries and Lupin are up 4.5 percent. Tech Mahindra on the other hand added 3.93 percent.

From BSE list of B group, Albert David zoomed 20 percent hitting a intraday high of Rs 615.95 while Maan Aluminium jumped 17.33 percent registering a high of Rs 135.50 per share. Nucleus Software gained 13 percent with an intraday high of Rs 462.75 and spurt in Volume by more than 9.31 times while Grauer & Weil gained 12 percent and is trading at 60.75 per share.

The other gainers include names like Century Extrusions which spiked 12 percent and Saksoft is up 9.88 percent and is trading at 308.60 per share.

Brooks Laboratories is trading higher by 10.01 percent with spurt in volume by more than 12.04 times while Jaiprakash Power jumped 9.44 percent.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 03:18 pm

