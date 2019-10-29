App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 03:25 PM IST

Welspun India gains 11% on trial court nod for settlement of claims in US

The court also confirmed that Wel-Trak, Welspun's patented and industry-defining solution, can be used to accurately label the source of Welspun's Egyptian and Pima cotton products.

Shares of Welspun India rallied 11 percent intraday on October 29 after a trial court approved settlement of pending claims in the US.

"The company has received final approval from the trial court for the settlement agreement on October 28, 2019 that is intended to resolve all pending legal claims made against the company in the United States concerning the past marketing and labelling of its premium cotton home textile products," the textile company said in a BSE filing.

As part of its final approval, the court confirmed that Wel-Trak, Welspun's patented and industry-defining solution, could be used to accurately label the source of Welspun's Egyptian and Pima cotton products, it added.

Wel-Trak is one of several steps that Welspun has undertaken over the last three years to enhance traceability of its premium cotton home textile products.

The stock was quoting at Rs 55.60, up Rs 2.10, or 3.93 percent, on the BSE at 1508 hours.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Welspun India

