Welspun Enterprises rises 5% as Q1 net profit jumps 99% at Rs 22.8cr

Shares of Welspun Enterprises rose 5.4 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 net profit was up 99.6 percent at Rs 22.8 crore against Rs 11.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 70.3 percent at Rs 355.1 crore versus Rs 208.5 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA at Rs 30.4 crore and margin was up 200 bps at 8.6 percent.

At 13:58 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 165.50, up Rs 4.25, or 2.64 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 202.85 and 52-week low Rs 106.20 on 28 May, 2018 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.41 percent below its 52-week high and 55.84 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted Rakesh Patil