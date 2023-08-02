Welspun Enterprises hits 52-week high as consolidated net profit doubles in Q1

Welspun Enterprises hits 52-week high as consolidated net profit almost doubles in Q1

Welspun Enterprises zoomed 6 percent in the morning trade on August 2 to hit a 52-week high of Rs 269.70 after the company reported a decent set of numbers for the June quarter.

The company’s net profit almost doubled to Rs 92.8 crore from the year-ago period, while the consolidated income was up 5 percent on-year at Rs 750 crore.

The infrastructure company’s diversified order book was at around Rs 9,600 crore, providing strong revenue growth visibility. This includes about Rs 1800 crore allocated for operations & maintenance and asset replacement. The water and wastewater management segment constituted 63 percent of the order book and the road segment the remaining 37 percent.

Net cash as on June 30, 2023 stood at Rs 1,057.7 crore.

Part of the Welspun Group, Welspun Enterprises focuses on road, water and wastewater segments. The company also has investments in oil and gas exploration.

The company has returned over Rs 700 crore by way of dividends and buyback over FY17-Q1FY24, it said in its investor presentation.

At noon, the company was trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 261.4 on the BSE. In the past three months, the scrip has rallied about 80 percent and in three years, it has gained over 350 percent.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.​