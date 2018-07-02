App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 01:46 PM IST

Welspun Enterprises down 7%; to start commercial operation at Delhi-Meerut expressway

The project has been completed 332 days ahead of the scheduled completion date.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Welspun Enterprises fell 7 percent intraday Monday. The company received provisional certificate for commercial operation of the Deihi-Meerut Expressway Package-Ol w.e.f. June 28, 2018.

The project has been completed 332 days ahead of the scheduled completion date. This will entitle the company for annuity payments in accordance with the concession agreement dated March 4, 2016 as well as an early completion bonus.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by the insiders is closed till Monday, July 2, 2018.

At 13:39 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 158.90, down Rs 9.55, or 5.67 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 202.85 and 52-week low Rs 106.20 on 28 May, 2018 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.23 percent below its 52-week high and 48.54 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 01:46 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

