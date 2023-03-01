 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Welspun Corp shares climb 5% after receiving order from Middle East

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

Welspun Corp has received a contract for export of LSAW pipes and bends to the Middle East. The company will execute this contract at Anjar facilities in FY23-24.

The company recorded weak bottomline growth for the quarter ended December FY23 largely due to lower other income and contraction in operating margin.

Welspun Corp share price jumped 4.8 percent intraday on March 1 after receiving order an 83,000 million tonnes bare pipes order from Middle East. The stock settled at Rs 193 on the NSE.

The pipe solutions provider has received a contract for export of LSAW pipes and bends to the Middle East. The company will execute this contract at Anjar facilities in FY23-24.

"The contract is for approximately 83,000 MT bare pipes with an option of coating exercisable by the project owner subsequently," Welspun said in its filing to exchanges.

Pipes supplied will be used for offshore production and transport of gas, which will accelerate and enhance LNG export infrastructure in one of the largest LNG producing and exporting country in the world, the company said.