App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun Corp rallies 7% on additional pipe orders from global clients

Welspun Corp's current order book stands at 1,667 KMTs valued at Rs 14,500 crore, after considering execution up to February 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Welspun Corp shares rallied 7 percent in morning Tuesday on bagging additional pipe orders from global clients.

The stock was quoting at Rs 125.80, up Rs 6.35, or 5.32 percent on the BSE, at 09:36 hours IST.

"We have received additional pipe orders of 212 KMT on global basis. Out of these additional orders, 151 KMT will be serviced from India," the pipe maker said in its filing.

The company's current order book stands at 1,667 KMTs valued at Rs 14,500 crore, after considering execution up to February 2019, it added.

Welspun Corp currently offers a one stop solution in line pipes with a capacity to manufacture longitudinal (LSAW), spiral (HSAW) and HFERW / HFI (ERW) pipes.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Welspun Corp

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Google Doodle Celebrates 30 Years of The World Wide Web

Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies ...

Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compa ...

Karisma Kapoor to Flaunt Mekhela Chador at LMIFW

India vs Australia | Kotla Memories: The Last Five Encounters at The V ...

Bengal Congress Asks CPI(M) to Keep Candidate List on Hold Till Bottle ...

Explained: The World Wide Web Has Turned 30 and Not the Internet

These Qualcomm Mobile Chipsets Can Support Cameras With up to 192-Mega ...

Five Years On, Malaysian Airlines MH370 Still Remains a Mystery - Here ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Government notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lith ...

India and US say Pakistan must take 'concerted action' to dismantle te ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Nifty starts above 11200, Sensex past 37250, mid ...

Chandan Taparia on March 12: Buy Reliance Industries, Muthoot Finance, ...

Buy Aurobindo Pharma, M&M, Engineers India and Torrent Power, says Mit ...

Sudarshan Sukhani on March 12: Buy HUL, Dabur, DCB Bank, Auro Pharma & ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

With Badla, Bollywood filmmakers seem to have come a long way from bla ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: US says Boeing 737 MAX safe to fly while Chi ...

Crisis-hit Jet Airways defaults on foreign loan repayment; Etihad Airw ...

Realme 3 to go up on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: All you n ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...

Shreya Ghoshal’s year will end on a high note, predicts Ganesha

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi visit: Khans know ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.