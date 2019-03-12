Welspun Corp rallies 7% on additional pipe orders from global clients

Welspun Corp shares rallied 7 percent in morning Tuesday on bagging additional pipe orders from global clients.

The stock was quoting at Rs 125.80, up Rs 6.35, or 5.32 percent on the BSE, at 09:36 hours IST.

"We have received additional pipe orders of 212 KMT on global basis. Out of these additional orders, 151 KMT will be serviced from India," the pipe maker said in its filing.

The company's current order book stands at 1,667 KMTs valued at Rs 14,500 crore, after considering execution up to February 2019, it added.

Welspun Corp currently offers a one stop solution in line pipes with a capacity to manufacture longitudinal (LSAW), spiral (HSAW) and HFERW / HFI (ERW) pipes.