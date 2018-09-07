App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun Corp gains nearly 5% on winning order to supply pipes for project in America

With this addition, the company's current order book stands at 1,776 KMTs valued at Rs 150 billion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Welspun Corp nearly 5 percent intraday Friday as company entered in to an agreement for supply of at 220 KMT of pipes for Oil & Gas project in the Americas region.

With this addition, the company's current order book stands at 1,776 KMTs valued at Rs 150 billion.

At 11:44 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 176.30, up Rs 0.95, or 0.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 197.00 and 52-week low Rs 103.30 on 22 January, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.36 percent below its 52-week high and 70.96 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 11:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.