Welspun Corp gains nearly 5% on winning order to supply pipes for project in America

Shares of Welspun Corp nearly 5 percent intraday Friday as company entered in to an agreement for supply of at 220 KMT of pipes for Oil & Gas project in the Americas region.

With this addition, the company's current order book stands at 1,776 KMTs valued at Rs 150 billion.

At 11:44 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 176.30, up Rs 0.95, or 0.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 197.00 and 52-week low Rs 103.30 on 22 January, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.36 percent below its 52-week high and 70.96 percent above its 52-week low.

