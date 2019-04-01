Welspun Corp climbs 10% on divestment worth Rs 940 crore

Welspun Corp shares rallied 10 percent in the morning trade on April 1 after the company announced value unlocking of Rs 940 crore.

The stock was quoting at Rs 146.20, up Rs 10.55, or 7.78 percent on the BSE, at 0936 hours IST.

"Welspun Corp announced value unlocking of approximately Rs 940 crore through the divestment of its plate and coil mill division (PCMD) and its 43 MW power division," the large diameter pipe maker said in its filing.

The sale consideration for PCMD is Rs 848.5 crore, and closing adjustments pertaining to net current assets as of closing date (expected to be approximately Rs 25 crore), taking the total expected consideration to Rs 873.5 crore, it added. "The 43 MW power division is being sold at Rs 66.9 crore."

The company has decided to focus on its core assets and look at strategic options for non-core assets, so as to keep its operations asset-light.

By selling these non-core assets, the company said it is expected to move towards an asset-light model, thus achieving improvement in its profitability ratios and return ratios.

Further, the transaction will strengthen the balance sheet by providing significant liquidity to the company and deleveraging the balance sheet, it added.