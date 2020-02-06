Weight of consumer sector to increase in Nifty, Dabur likely to replace Yes Bank

The weightage of consumer sector is likely to increase in the Nifty, with Dabur expected to be a part of the index in the coming reconstitution of indices, ICICI Securities said in its latest note.

The index is reconstituted semi-annually based on six months data ending January and July. In case of any replacement, a four-week notice is given to market participants.

Additional index reconstitution can be undertaken in case any constituent undergoes a scheme of arrangement. Equity shareholders' approval to a scheme of arrangement is considered as a trigger to initiate the exclusion of such stock.

"On the basis of average six-month free float market capitalisation; Dabur, Godrej Consumer (GCPL) and Shree Cement have marginal difference, although Dabur ranks the highest and Shree Cement the lowest (1.35 percent difference between Dabur and Shree Cement). Hence, Dabur is most likely to replace Yes Bank in the Nifty50 index in the forthcoming index constituents change on March 27, 2020," said the brokerage.

Earlier, Nestle India and Britannia Industries were added, replacing Indiabulls Housing Finance and HPCL, in the last rejig that took place last year. Dabur would be the third consumer stock to be added if it happens.

But, the key thing to note, is the missing larger free- float stocks such as SBI Life and HDFC Life due to non-inclusion in F&O segment.

Before addition in leading index Nifty50, the stock should be a part of Nifty 100 index and available for trading at NSE's Futures & Options segment, as per the eligibility criteria of exchange.

"It is important to note, however, that HDFC Life and SBI Life have higher free float market caps but are ineligible as they not available for derivatives trading – in case that changes, both of these enter the index, replacing Yes Bank and Zee Entertainment," said ICICI Securities.

If the Dabur gets added in the Nifty50, then there could be inflow of funds in the company and outflow in Yes Bank, as active funds (holding around 56 percent of AUM in Nifty50 stocks) would align their holdings with benchmark indices.

"The estimated impact of Nifty50 ETF and index fund related buying is Rs 520 crore (1.8 percent of free float market capitalisation) for Dabur and that of selling is Rs 160 crore for Yes bank (1.7 percent of free float market capitalisation) based on free-float market caps (FF MCap) and December 2019 MF AUMs (Nifty50 tracking ETFs and index funds AUM was Rs 91,700 crore)," the brokerage said.

After the likely reshuffle, there would be some impact on fundamentals and valuation. Aggregate weight of 49 Nifty50 stocks may drop by 56bps, ICICI Securities said.

"Free float market capitalisation (FF MCap) of the likely entrant Dabur is 3.2x that of likely exiting company Yes Bank, leading to gain in the aggregate Nifty50 FF MCap of 0.4 percent. This gain is at the expense of the remaining 49 Nifty50 stocks, although change for each of them will be negligible," it said.

On a FY20 PE basis, the Nifty is likely to become expensive from 17x to 17.07x as the likely new entrant has a much higher FY20 PE (46) relative to the likely exiting stock (14), the brokerage said. The Nifty50 FY21 expected free float PAT (consensus estimate) will be flat, while the FF MCap will grow by 0.40 percent, thereby reducing Nifty50 EPS by 0.40 percent.

