you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Feb 24, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weekly market wrap: Global indices close in green; India VIX falls more than 13%

The Indian benchmark indices closed on a positive note for the week with the Sensex gaining 0.39 percent while the Nifty was up 0.37 percent. On a weekly basis, Nifty made a Dragonfly Doji kind of pattern which suggests that a reversal in the trend could be in the offing.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices closed on a positive note for the week with the Sensex gaining 0.39 percent while the Nifty was up 0.37 percent. On a weekly basis, Nifty made a Dragonfly Doji kind of pattern which suggests that a reversal in the trend could be in the offing.

“Finally, a much-awaited pullback rally materialised on the last trading session of the week with a robust up move which resulted in a Dragon Fly Doji kind of reversal formation on the weekly charts,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

India VIX fell down by 4.25 percent at 14.20. VIX has declined by more than 13 percent in this week which has given a short-term stability to the market.

The Dow posted strong gains Friday to end the week in positive territory, as stocks rallied for a second straight day. Pushing past its 50-day moving average, the S&P 500 Index erased losses for the week with its biggest gain in almost three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 347.51 points, or 1.39 percent, to 25,309. The S&P 500 rose 43.34 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,747.30 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 127.31 points, or 1.77 percent, to 7,337.39 in a strong day for tech stocks on Friday. For the week, The Nasdaq composite advanced 1.8 percent to 7,337.39 with the index gaining 1.4 percent for the week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit a fresh four-year high of 2.957 percent this week. Germany’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 0.653 percent, the lowest in four weeks while across Asia, Japan’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to 0.05 percent.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.37 percent, the S&P advanced 0.56 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.35 percent. The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and 57 new lows.

Across the European markets, the FTSE closed at 7234.68 on February 22, 2018 as against 7294.7 on February 16, 2018, thereby positing a loss of 0.82 percent. The German Index DAX on February 22, 2018 closed at 12456.77 as against 12451.996 registering a marginal gain of 0.04 percent. The CAC was up 0.46 percent for the week gone by.

Japan's benchmark Index Nikkei registered a gain of 0.79 percent for the week as the Index closed 21892.78 on February 22, 2018 as against 21720.25 on February 16, 2018. The Kospi gained 1.23 percent and closed at 2451.52 for the week while Hang Seng was up 0.49 percent for the week.

