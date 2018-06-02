App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 12:40 PM IST

Weekly Global Wrap: Most markets end in the red; Straits Times dips 2.4%, Nasdaq up 1.6%

In the week ended June 1, the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.62 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.48 percent but the Dow Jones shed 0.48 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian market posted a gain of nearly 1 percent last week but remained volatile on the back of F&O expiry which dragged the Nifty below 10,700 level.

The Nifty50 which started with a muted note failed to hold on to its crucial support placed at 10,700 on Friday to form a small bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts, and a Spinning Top of an indecisive pattern on the weekly charts.

The index is stuck in a range of 10,550 and the downside and 10,777 on the higher side. If bulls have to regain control then a close 10,777 is required.

Global stock markets largely closed in red on concerns about the repercussions of Italy's political turmoil, but in later part of the week, Italian parties agreed to form a government. The renewal of trade tensions after the US announced tariffs on aluminum and steel imports also dented sentiment.

Most Asian markets ended lower. Singapore's Straits Times fell 2.44 percent for the week followed by Japan's Nikkei (down 1.25 percent), China's Shanghai Composite (2.10 percent) and South Korea's Kospi (0.89 percent).

European stocks also closed in the red for the week, though traded higher on Friday after easing of political concerns in Italy. France's CAC index lost 1.39 percent and Germany's DAX dipped 1.65 percent while Britain's FTSE shed 0.37 percent.

US non-farm payrolls rose 2,23,000 in May while the unemployment rate stood 3.8 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a gain of 1,88,000 jobs.

US pending home sales index tumbled by 1.3 percent to 106.4 in April after rising by 0.6 percent to 107.2 in March. Economists had expected pending home sales to increase by 0.4 percent.

US personal income rose by 0.3 percent in April after edging up by 0.2 percent in March. The increase in income matched economist estimates.

USD gains 0.16 percent for the week driven mostly by the falling Euro as geopolitical risks in Italy caused investor concerns in the Eurozone.

US initial jobless claims fell to 221,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 234,000, while Eurozone jobless rate fell to 8.5 percent in April from 8.6 percent in March.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 11:10 am

